REPORT: TCU G/F Micah Peavy intends to enter transfer portal

Multiple reports Tuesday morning indicate that TCU guard/forward Micah Peavy will enter the transfer portal while also going through the NBA Draft process. Peavy has spent the last three seasons with TCU and averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2023-24 campaign, where he was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. A former four-star recruit, Peavy began his career at Texas Tech, spending one season in Lubbock.

Should Peavy return to the college game, he’ll have one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder from Cibolo, Texas played in 98 games with 51 starts over his three years with the Horned Frogs. Peavy helped lead TCU to a 21-13 overall record and a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.