Update: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, Sweet 16

Midnight struck for Cinderella in Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament as favorites dominated the weekend, leaving only big dogs to fight to the finish. The only non-Power 6 teams to advance to the Sweet 16 are last season’s national runner-up San Diego State Aztecs and perennial powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs; the only remaining double-digit seed is ACC Tournament Champion NC State.

RT if your team is DANCIN' in the Sweet 16!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/33ZOwuRc7F — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024

The top seeds advancing kept much of our pool afloat, as a robust 26 entries survived the first four days of the Tournament. Now comes the hard part, having already picked some of the top teams and with every matchup projected as a potential classic, there are no sure things for our remaining entries.

If you were one of the lucky survivors, it’s time for your Sweet 16 Thursday & Friday picks. Fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your Sweet 16 picks, ahead of the Clemson-Arizona tip off at 6:09 PM Central. You can review all of the entries and be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool.