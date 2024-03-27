REPORT: TCU forward JaKobe Coles to enter transfer portal

TCU men’s basketball lost another forward to the transfer portal on Wednesday, with multiple reports indicating that JaKobe Coles will depart after three seasons as a Horned Frog. Coles began his career at Butler, where he played one season before transferring to TCU. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound junior from Denton, Texas appeared in 100 games over his three years in Fort Worth, starting 12 of them. Coles averaged a career-high 10.0 points per game during the 2023-24 campaign, helping the Horned Frogs to the NCAA Tournament.

Coles also averaged 3.8 rebounds and shot 49.0 percent overall in addition to 42.3 percent from 3-point range during the 2023-24 season, where TCU reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and finished with a 21-13 overall record. Coles is the second TCU player to reportedly enter the transfer portal this week, as senior guard/forward Micah Peavy will also depart after three seasons in Fort Worth. With Coles reportedly entering the portal, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Essam Mostafa are the only two Horned Frogs who earned regular minutes during the 2023-24 season who are eligible to come back next winter.