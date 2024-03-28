Baseball: TCU’s Payton Tolle named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week

TCU left-hander Payton Tolle shut out the Oklahoma State offense during the baseball team’s Big 12 Conference series opener against the Cowboys this past Friday, throwing a complete game while striking out a season-high 15 batters and firing 128 pitches. Tolle’s efforts led the Horned Frogs to a 1-0 win over Oklahoma State, TCU’s only victory during the three-game set in Stillwater. Tolle’s stellar performance garnered national acclaim, as he earned Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week honors as well as Pitcher of the Week honors from Perfect Game, D1Baseball, NCBWA and NCAA Baseball.

Tolle also took home Performance of the Week honors from the Golden Spikes Award. The former Wichita State transfer has been TCU’s No. 1 starter this season, as he currently holds a 2-1 record with a 3.73 ERA, 53 strikeouts to 14 walks in 31 and one-third innings thrown. Friday was Tolle’s first complete game of the season and his first start without allowing a run this season. The Horned Frogs are currently 17-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12 Conference.