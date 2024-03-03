Football: TCU RB Emani Bailey competes in Day 3 of 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis continued on Saturday, when running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks took the field for the on-field drills and workouts. After TCU had three players including defensive backs Josh Newton, Millard Bradford and tight end Jared Wiley compete on Friday, the Horned Frogs had running back Emani Bailey take part in the drills and workouts on Saturday afternoon. The combine concludes on Sunday with offensive linemen including TCU’s Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman. Below are results from Bailey’s measurements and workouts.

"I absolutely love everything he does and his game"



TCU running back Emani Bailey talks about Chiefs Isiah Pacheco



We agree Emani, we kinda like him too #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lU3EDYVBDi — Hayley Lewis (@HayleyLewis_) March 1, 2024

RB Emani Bailey

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Arm: 29 7/8 inches

Hand: 9 3⁄ 4 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33 1⁄ 2 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 8 inches