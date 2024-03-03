Football: TCU RB Emani Bailey competes in Day 3 of 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis continued on Saturday, when running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks took the field for the on-field drills and workouts. After TCU had three players including defensive backs Josh Newton, Millard Bradford and tight end Jared Wiley compete on Friday, the Horned Frogs had running back Emani Bailey take part in the drills and workouts on Saturday afternoon. The combine concludes on Sunday with offensive linemen including TCU’s Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman. Below are results from Bailey’s measurements and workouts.
"I absolutely love everything he does and his game"— Hayley Lewis (@HayleyLewis_) March 1, 2024
TCU running back Emani Bailey talks about Chiefs Isiah Pacheco
We agree Emani, we kinda like him too #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lU3EDYVBDi
RB Emani Bailey
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 202 pounds
Arm: 29 7/8 inches
Hand: 9 3⁄4 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds
Vertical Jump: 33 1⁄2 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet 8 inches
Loading comments...