Football: TCU’s Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman compete at 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine concluded with the final day of on-field workouts and drills for offensive linemen on Sunday afternoon. Two TCU Horned Frogs including offensive tackle Andrew Coker and guard/tackle Brandon Coleman participated on Sunday and rounded out a group of six players who competed over the course of the week. Defensive backs Josh Newton, Millard Bradford and tight end Jared Wiley competed on Friday, while running back Emani Bailey took part in on-field drills and workouts on Saturday afternoon.
Below are the combine results for both Coker and Coleman during Sunday’s workouts.
Andrew Coker Wave Drill#NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/PZoVVTMotC— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2024
OL Andrew Coker
Height: 6 feet 7 inches
Weight: 315 pounds
Arm: 34 inches
Hand: 9 1⁄2 inches
40-Yard Dash: 5.36 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.85 seconds
Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches
Broad Jump: 7 feet 10 inches
3-Cone Drill: 7.95 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.93 seconds
Brandon Coleman 1.73u#NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/JJWSjVcsO4— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2024
OL Brandon Coleman
Height: 6 feet 4 1⁄2 inches
Weight: 313 pounds
Arm: 34 5/8 inches
Hand: 10 3⁄4 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.99 seconds (fifth-fastest among offensive linemen)
10-Yard Split: 1.73 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet 6 inches
