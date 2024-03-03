Baseball: TCU wins all three games at Kubota College Classic

TCU baseball continued to lean on its offense during the Kubota College Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington over the weekend. The Horned Frogs collected two wins over USC, including one in extra innings, while adding a win against Arizona State to remain unbeaten and improve to 12-0 on the season. TCU will host a midweek contest against Abilene Christian on Tuesday before teeing off the Big 12 Conference slate with a three-game series against the Kansas Jayhawks, which begins on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in Lawrence.

Friday: TCU 9, USC 8 (11)

An RBI single and a balk over the second and third innings allowed the Trojans to hold a 2-0 lead over TCU early in Friday’s matchup. The Horned Frogs earned one run back on Anthony Silva’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning. TCU added two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, where an RBI double from freshman Ryder Robinson and an RBI single from Ole Miss transfer Peyton Chatagnier enabled the Horned Frogs to go ahead 3-2.

The seesaw battle continued in the fifth and sixth innings, where USC regained the lead 5-3 after an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning and a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman Sam Myers delivered a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the score before a bases-loaded walk to Payton Tolle allowed TCU to jump ahead 6-5.

The Trojans scored three runs on a wild pitch, a walk and a fielding error in the top of the ninth inning. The Horned Frogs tied the score in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring on RBI singles from Robinson and freshman Chase Brunson. With the bases loaded and zero outs, TCU struck out in three consecutive at-bats to send the game into extra innings, where Myers walked it off for the Horned Frogs with an RBI single in the 11th inning.

Saturday: TCU 11, Arizona State 9

The Horned Frogs tallied two runs in the top of the fourth inning, where Chase Brunson reached on a fielder’s choice and Ryder Robinson drew a walk with the bases loaded. TCU went ahead 5-0 in the top of the fifth inning, scoring after a two-RBI single from Pepperdine transfer Jack Basseer and a sacrifice fly from Karson Bowen. Arizona State earned one run back after a sacrifice fly made the score 5-1 during the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Sun Devils took over the game with six runs on three run-scoring singles as well as a run-scoring double and a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Arizona State leading 7-5, TCU fired back with six runs in the top of the eighth inning to retake control of the game. The Horned Frogs tied the score at 7-7 after an RBI single from Robinson and a sacrifice fly from Sam Myers. A two-RBI triple from Kurtis Byrne and a two-RBI double from Anthony Silva later in the frame enabled TCU to take a four-run lead over the Sun Devils.

An RBI single and a wild pitch led to two Arizona State runs in the top of the ninth inning, but right-hander Hunter Hodges closed out the win for the Horned Frogs, throwing one and two-thirds innings with one strikeout. Right-hander Kole Klecker fired a quality outing to start the game for the Horned Frogs, hurling six frames with six strikeouts and three hits allowed. Right-hander Zachary Cawyer earned the win in relief, improving to 4-0 overall.

Sunday: TCU 9, USC 5

Kurtis Byrne slapped an RBI single to give TCU a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. USC earned two runs back in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on a pair of RBI groundouts. A five-run effort put the Horned Frogs ahead 6-2 in the top of the second inning, where Sam Myers belted a two-RBI single and Logan Maxwell’s sacrifice fly played a run. RBI singles from Karson Bowen and Luke Boyers capped off the five-run rally for the Horned Frogs.

The Trojans cut the lead to 6-4 after a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning. TCU grabbed one run back after Ryder Robinson reached on an error in the top of the fourth inning. After USC made the score 7-5 on an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, TCU iced its win with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, where a pair of Trojan fielding errors allowed Myers and Micah Kendrick to cross home plate.

Right-hander Mason Bixby shined in three innings of relief, striking out five batters and hitting 98 MPH on his fastball. Right-hander Zachary Cawyer tossed the final two frames of relief, striking out three batters. Right-hander Colt Taylor added one frame of scoreless ball in his TCU debut, striking out one batter.