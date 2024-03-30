Non-Rev Roundup: TCU men’s tennis picks up three top-50 wins

Beach Volleyball

The Frogs recently traveled to Boca Raton, Florida for the FAU Beach Invitational. On the first day of competition, the Frogs faced off against the number 16th-ranked team in the nation in the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Frogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a win from Ana Vergara and Anete Namike in straight sets with a final score of 21-16, 21-17. FAU tied it up a 1-1 with a win of their own before Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Khmil put the Frogs a win away from clinching with a 21-15, 21-16 win over the top pair from FAU. The Owls again tied the score at 2-2, before Alex Parkhurst and Sutton MacTavish clinched the 3-2 TCU win with a three-set victory, battling back after dropping the first set to win the next two.

The Frogs moved to 2-0 on the day with a win over Florida Gulf Coast by a score of 4-1. The Frogs scored the first point of the match thanks to a win from Kaitlyn Bradley and Olivia Clines by a final score of 24-22, 21-15. Vergara and Namike put the Frogs up 2-0 with a 21-19, 21-17 win in straight sets. MacTavish and Parkhurst earned the clincher again with a straight set, 21-17, 21-19 win over the second pair from FGCU.

The Frogs began day two with a 5-0 win over Palm Beach Atlantic. Morgan Williams and Keagan Polk put the Frogs up 1-0 with a straight sets win by a score of 21-15, 21-16. Namike and Tara Patton were the next Frogs to secure a win with a straight sets win of their own by a final score of 21-12, 21-10. Vergara and Clines clinched the win with a straight sets win and a final score of 21-9, 21-16. The pair of Hamlett and Khmil and the pair of Josie Sek and Luana Araco both secured straight sets wins after the Frogs clinched the win.

TCU closed out the weekend with a match-up with No. 1 ranked USC where they dropped a tough one by a score of 4-1. The Trojans scored the first three points, clinching the win before Parkhurst and MacTavish earned a point for the Frogs with a 28-26, 21-17 straight sets win.

This past weekend, the Frogs hosted the Fight in the Fort tournament this past weekend and went 4-0, including three wins over top 15-ranked opponents. TCU started with another matchup with FGCU where they took care of business and won 4-1. Namike and Hallie Corinne Frist put TCU up 1-0 with a comfortable 21-10, 21-16 straight sets victory. Vergara and Clines extended the TCU lead with a thrilling three-set win, battling back after losing the first set to win by a score of 16-21, 21-14, 15-11. Hamlett and Khmil clinched the win thanks to a 21-14, 21-17 win over the top pair from FGCU.

The Frogs closed out the afternoon with a thrilling 3-2 win over the No. 13-ranked Florida International Panthers. TCU started out hot with wins from the Vergara/Clines pair and the Corinne Frist/Luana Araco pair, both in straight sets. FIU came back to tie the score at 2-2 before Hamlett and Khmil prevailed in a three-set battle against the top pair from FIU to clinch the win for the Frogs.

TCU started day two with a 3-2 win over the No. 14-ranked Washington Huskies. Vergara and Clines gave the Frogs an early lead with a 21-18, 21-19 straight sets win before the Huskies tied the score at one point each with a three-set win over TCU. Araco and Corinne Frist put the Frogs ahead 2-1 with a 21-16, 21-17 win only for the Huskies to respond with a win of their own, again putting all of the pressure on the top pairings from each side. Hamlett and Khmil again came in clutch for the Frogs with a dominant 21-15, 21-11 win to keep the Frogs undefeated on the weekend.

The Frogs completed the tournament sweep with another 3-2 win, this time over the No. 11-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils. ASU took a 1-0 lead to start before Patton and Williams tied the score at 1-1 with a clutch three-set win, completing the comeback after losing the first set. Namike and MacTavish put the Frogs a point away from clinching with a straight sets 21-18, 21-16 win over their ASU counterparts. Hamlett and Khmil again secured the clinching point with a 21-16, 21-7 win over the top pair from ASU.

The Frogs are competing in the Death Valley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana this weekend where they will get another chance against USC and also face off against No. 2-ranked UCLA, No. 3-ranked Stanford, and No. 6-ranked Cal.

Men’s Tennis

TCU men’s tennis completed a California road trip with games against USC and Pepperdine before facing off against three straight Big 12 opponents in Baylor, UT, and Oklahoma. All five of these opponents are ranked in the top 50 and the Frogs began with a 4-3 win over No. 44 ranked USC.

The Frogs took the doubles point thanks to wins from Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives (6-4) and Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan (6-3). USC tied the score at 1-1 with a win in singles before Jack Pinnington took down the top Trojan singles player in straight sets with a final score of 6-1, 7-5. USC took the next two singles matches to put themselves a point away from clinching, putting all the pressure on Maxted and Chan. Maxted delivered first with a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win before Chan earned the clincher with a three-set win of his own (6-4, 3-6, 7-5).

The Frogs next traveled to Malibu, California for a matchup with the No. 40 ranked team in the nation in Pepperdine. TCU took a comfortable 4-0 win to close out their California road trip undefeated. The Frogs again jumped out to an early lead, winning the doubles point thanks to wins from Pinnington/Vives (6-3) and Gorzny/Jirousek (6-2). Jirousek was also the first to pick up a win in singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win to put TCU up 2-0. Pinnington extended the lead to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over the top singles player from Pepperdine. Maxted clinched the win with a 6-2, 6-4 straight sets win.

The Frogs returned to Texas but stayed on the road for a matchup with No. 19-ranked Baylor. The Bears secured the doubles point despite a 6-4 win from the pairing of Vives and Kaj Quirijns. Vives then quickly tied the scoring at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-2 win in singles over his Baylor counterpart. Jirousek gave the Frogs their first lead of the match with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 straight sets singles win. Chan put the Frogs up 3-1 with a three-set win with a score of 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. Pinnington clinched the win with an excellent three-set win, completing the comeback after losing the first set with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Next on the schedule was a trip to Austin to face the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns. The Frogs dropped a tough one by a score of 5-0. UT took the doubles point with wins from their second and third pairings. The Longhorns won the top four singles matchups against the Frogs to clinch the win.

The Frogs then traveled north to Norman, Oklahoma to face off against the No. 22-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The Frogs were shorthanded going into this one as Jake Fearnley and Gorzny were unable to play due to injuries. The Frogs took a 1-0 lead to start, winning the doubles point thanks to a win from Pinnington and Vives by a score of 6-4 and a win by Jirousek and Quirijns by a score of 6-3. OU took two straight singles points before Maxted battled back after losing his first set to tie the score at 2-2. OU picked up another singles win before Vives tied the score again with a three-set win of his own with a score of 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-1. The match would come down to a three-set battle between the top singles players from either side with Oklahoma eventually prevailing in a tiebreaker in the third set.

Down but battling.



There's still two months of tennis to go.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/gAHYOJX5Bo — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) March 29, 2024

The Frogs will close out their road trip with a matchup against No. 26-ranked Oklahoma State this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

The Frogs went 3-2 over the past five games against Big 12 opponents. TCU started with a road matchup with Oklahoma State where the Frogs dropped a tough one by a score of 4-0. OSU won the doubles point despite a win from Destinee Martins and Helena Narmont by a score of 6-2. Oklahoma State then picked up points from their top two singles players and their number six singles player to clinch the win.

TCU rebounded nicely with a 4-1 in Manhattan, Kansas over Kansas State. The Frogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point thanks to a win from Yu Chin-Tsai and Chiho Mushika by a score of 6-2 and a win from Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual by a score of 6-4. Martins extended the Frog lead to 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-4 win in singles. K-State picked up a point before Pascual put the Frogs up 3-1 with a 6-1, 7-5 victory. Tsai clinched the win for the Frogs with a comfortable singles 6-2, 6-2 win.

The Frogs returned to Fort Worth to faceoff with the Kansas Jayhawks and had a dominant performance, shutting out KU 4-0. The doubles point was won by the Frogs thanks to wins from Martins/Narmont by a score of 6-2 and Otway/Pascual by a score of 6-4. Otway was the first to earn a point in singles with a 6-2, 6-4 win over the top singles player from Kansas State. Tsai put the Frogs up 3-0 with a straight sets win of her own by a score of 6-3, 6-4. Narmont clinched the win for TCU with a 6-2, 6-4 win over her KSU counterpart.

The winning streak was extended to three when TCU took down Iowa State in Fort Worth by a final score of 6-1. The doubles point was clinched by TCU thanks to wins from Tsai/Mushika and Martins/Narmont by scores of 6-1 and 6-3 respectively. Raquel Caballero Chica was the first to win a singles point for the Frogs with a 6-2, 6-2 straight sets win. Iowa State earned their first and only point of the match next with a win on court one before Tsai restored the two-point lead with a 6-1, 7-5 singles win. Pascual earned the clinching point with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) singles win.

The Frogs kicked off a three-match road trip with a matchup against Texas Tech last night. The Frogs dropped a thriller by a score of 4-3. Texas Tech got out to an early lead, winning the doubles point thanks to wins from their top two pairings. Narmont pulled the Frogs even with a singles win in straight sets with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Tech responded with a singles win of their own before Martins evened the scoring at 2-2 with a 6-3, 6-4 straight sets win over Tech’s number two singles player. Pascual would give the Frogs the lead with a three-set victory over her Tech counterpart by a score of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Tech would go on to win the next two singles matches to clinch the win.

The Frogs will travel to Provo, Utah for a matchup against BYU this Saturday, March 30.