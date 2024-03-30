Update: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, Elite 8

Well that was unexpected. Our pool had a robust 26 entries reach the Sweet 16 and by the end of Friday night every single one had been knocked out. Only five entries advanced Thursday night thanks to the UConn Huskies’ demolition of San Diego State in the 2023 Finals rematch. Eleven entries put their faith in Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats to reach the Elite 8 and were met with disappointment as the Clemson Tigers handled business wire to wire to eliminate the ‘Cats in its last game representing the Pac 12 before joining the Big 12 for next season.

Speaking of Big 12, this NCAA Tournament postseason was a full bust for the league that was head-and-shoulders above the rest of the country throughout the regular season. Despite placing eight teams into the field, the league will have zero in the Elite 8. Illinois’ offense overpowered the stifling defense of Iowa State, eliminating another three from our pool. The ACC was a top-heavy league all season, and that top turned out to be among the most elite nationally placing three squads into the Elite 8. However the league did have one team fail during the Sweet 16 as the 1-seed in the West Region North Carolina Tar Heels ran into the scoring machine that is Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide, eliminating another six from our pool.

So we head into Friday with only the five remaining entries. Two selected Gonzaga to topple top seed Purdue, two expected Marquette to finally eliminate Cinderella 11-seed NC State. All four of those fell in the early session on Friday, leaving a single competitor with a chance to take the crown outright and bring home the Charlie Hustle prize t-shirt. Unfortunately, that entry put its eggs in the Big 12 basket, hoping Houston could get past Duke in Dallas, but it was the Blue Devils again showing out for the ACC. So it goes, our five final survivors get renewed life into the Elite 8 as I did not plan for this possibility with tiebreakers in the previous round

If you were one of these final five survivors, it’s time for your Elite 8 selection. Fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your Elite 8 pick, ahead of the Illinois-UConn tip off at 5:09 PM Central today. You can review all of the entries and be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool.