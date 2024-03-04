Monday Morning Point Guard: Free falling Frogs

It was an extremely rough week for the TCU Horned Frogs. Last Monday, TCU played a hard-fought affair against the Baylor Bears. At least in the first half... The Horned Frogs offense was derailed after a quick start due to the Bears’ defensive scheme. Baylor forced the Horned Frogs to shoot from the outside and score in the mid-range leading to a season-low 54 points.

Then, on Saturday, the Horned Frogs led by as many as 17 points against the BYU Cougars before ultimately falling 87-75. TCU’s poor play in the second half dashed their hopes of securing the victory. After leading 46-29 at the half, the Cougars immediately cut into the Horned Frogs’ lead, going on a 17-4 run in the first eight minutes of action. TCU built back up the lead, to seven points, but it was too little too late. BYU scored 35 points in the last 10 minutes to knock off the Horned Frogs.

TCU’s tournament chances took a serious hit after these back-to-back losses. Once a shoo-in, the Horned Frogs are now projected as a 10-seed or even out of the field entirely. Luckily for the Frogs, the remaining two games of the regular season are against the worst and the third-worst team in the conference. Before we discuss the future, we’ll further dive into the Horned Frogs’ performance over the past week.

The Good

First halves: The Horned Frogs did little to applaud over the last week. One of the few positives was TCU’s first-half performances. In their contest against the Bears, the Frogs went back and forth throughout the first 20 minutes. A near-five-minute dry spell hurt TCU’s chances of building a lead heading into the latter part of the game. Prior to the uneventful final five minutes, the Horned Frogs played well offensively and defensively.

The Baylor offense averages the third most points in the conference, thus allowing 25 first-half points is rather good. Similar to TCU’s first-half performance against the Bears, the Horned Frogs only allowed the Cougars to score 29 points in the first 20 minutes of action. For reference, BYU leads the Big 12 in points per game. Despite scoring just 23 first-half points in their bout against the Bears, TCU racked up 46 points before the break in Provo. Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, they played less than stellar in the second half in both matchups.

Forcing turnovers: Despite the losses, TCU won the turnover battle in both affairs. Against the Bears, the Horned Frogs forced 15 turnovers. Almost a week later, playing the Cougars, the Horned Frogs forced 11 turnovers. The Horned Frogs have remained resilient at the point-of-attack, forcing opponents into turnover-worthy plays and applying consistent pressure on the perimeter.

The guard trio of Avery Anderson III, Jameer Nelson Jr., and Micah Peavy form a formidable group of perimeter defenders. Each player has a special attribute on the defensive end. Anderson III has some of the quickest hands you’ll ever see, Nelson Jr. has the strength to stick with bigger guards and the quickness to stay in front of the shiftiest guards, and Peavy possesses elite lateral quickness for a player of his stature. Other than these three, the roster is full of players who compete effortlessly on the defensive end. The Horned Frogs’ commitment to defense proves every game is winnable.

The Bad

Lineup change: The Horned Frogs have now gone 1-2 since inserting Anderson III into the lineup in exchange for Trey Tennyson. After being moved to the second unit, Tennyson is averaging just 6.7 points per game and shooting 28.0 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc—all significantly lower than his season averages. And since rejoining the starting group, Anderson III is averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 assists, 2.3 turnovers, and shooting a paltry 24.0 percent from the field.

The change in lineup at this juncture in the season is rather odd. As head coach Jamie Dixon has mentioned in the past, Nelson Jr. and Anderson III are similar players. So, why play two similar players together and demote the best shooter on the team in Tennyson? There’s no logical reasoning behind the play. Sure, Anderson III and Nelson Jr. are a fantastic defensive duo, but neither player is shooting above 32 percent on 3-pointers this season. Having Tennyson on the floor next to the aforementioned guards increases spacing and provides the duo with a spot-up threat. Moving Anderson III back to the second unit should be done immediately, his change-of-pace presence is vital to the reserves.

Second-halves: TCU was outscored a combined 95-60 in the second halves of each game. Despite being outscored so much, the Horned Frogs only lost both games by an average of 10 points. Against Baylor, the offense fell flat, mainly because a Baylor defensive scheme shifted the dynamic of the game (more on that later). Then, against BYU, the Horned Frogs once again went cold for a long period and looked to be in disarray on defense.

The Horned Frogs have proven to be a frustrating squad. The talent is all there, but the roster is maddeningly inconsistent. The offense had dry spells of at least four minutes in both affairs. It’s improbable to think that the second-best offense in the Big 12 can go scoreless for so long.

Zone offense: How do you stop an athletic, fast-paced team? Zone. Baylor head skipper Scott Drew implemented a fantastic strategy to slow down the vaunted TCU attack—he ran a zone. The Horned Frogs looked clueless against the Bears’ new defensive scheme. Typically, the Horned Frogs feast on pick-and-rolls, cuts, and drive-and-kicks against a man defense. However, the zone forced the Frogs to shoot from the perimeter and take mid-range attempts or floaters once they maneuvered into the Bears’ defense.

Forcing up attempts from deep did the Horned Frogs no favors. TCU shot just 5-of-19 from beyond the arc and all too often relied on a Tennyson three to bail them out of a poor possession. In doing so, Tennyson shot 0-of-5 from downtown, tied for his worst shooting performance of the season. Rather than breaking down the zone, the Horned Frogs tended to pass the ball around the perimeter before forcing a tough shot or shooting an ill-advised runner. In rare instances, a player would drive to the rim to draw a foul or score over the Baylor bigs. However, this occurred infrequently as TCU was stymied by the Bears’ defense.

The Play of the Week

Jameer Nelson Jr.’s massive slam over Baylor big man Yves Missi.