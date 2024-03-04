March to Madness: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, March 4

Horned Frogs Status

Bracketologists View of TCU:

Get ready to learn Bubble buddy. I was hoping to not require the Monday versions of this Bracketology look this season, but TCU has been unable to secure the big win needed to close its NCAA Tournament case and now we’re watching the Bubble. The Horned Frogs had three opportunities over the past two weeks to have earned a quality victory strong enough to push it over the edge as an NCAA Tournament LOCK and look ahead towards a push to escape the 8/9-seed line. Instead Jamie Dixon’s squad dropped each of those opportunities: at Texas Tech, vs. Baylor, and Saturday night’s collapse at BYU. TCU followed up its worst offensive game of the season vs. Baylor with its worst defensive performance of the league slate and 2nd worst defensive showing of the season in Provo (Nevada’s 1.31 points per possession vs. TCU in December was the worst). The Frogs are now in a position where it must win these final two games of the regular season, Wednesday at #144 West Virginia and Saturday vs. #65 UCF, to be considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament - and even that may not be enough to get TCU to a full 100%. The TCU resume includes a top-25 strength of schedule and an impressive zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. However, a Q1 record of just 3-10 with a non-conference strength of schedule ranked in the 300s will certainly be used against the Frogs when comparing resumes. The Bubble is not been particularly strong, keeping TCU safely above the fray through this rough patch, but headed into the final week of the regular season and with some mid-major conferences beginning league tournaments where bid thieves may be lurking, the Horned Frogs really must stop the bleeding because a continued losing streak could send TCU tumbling.

Impact Game of the Week:

Note: All rankings are NET unless otherwise noted

#26 Villanova Wildcats (↑5) def, #62 Providence Friars (↓6)

Four weeks ago these teams were essentially equal across the metrics, both hovering around the Top 50 in the NET, and both needing to make some noise to get above the Bubble cut line. ‘Nova took the win over the Friars in Philly on February 4th and has continued on a meteoric climb up the rankings with a final push with Saturday’s 11-point road win in Providence. Providence has suffered some injuries, but continued to stack up wins over the last month, but with only one coming on the road and only one other coming against a likely Tournament team, Saturday’s loss was a brutal blow. While neither of these teams is definitely in or out of the field today, the Wildcats took a massive step forward while the Friars might need to win out, including the season finale vs. UConn.

Climbing:

#16 Gonzaga Bulldogs (↑3)

While already a NET darling sitting in the Top 25 of the metric for most of the season, the Zags did not truly have the resume to back up the numbers. Then it went to Lexington and knocked off #20 Kentucky, then it went to San Francisco and smashed the #63 Dons to secure a top-2 seed in the WCC Tournament. But the big needle-moving result for Gonzaga came on Saturday by going on the road to take on conference rival #17 Saint Mary’s and walking out with a lop-sided victory. The win guarantees that Mark Few will continue his absurd streak of leading Gonzaga to the NCAA Tournament, it would be amazing if this becomes the year Gonzaga wins it all.

Other Key Bubble Wins: #59 Ohio State (↑4) 23-point win over Michigan; #44 Pitt (↑5) 25-point win at Boston College

Falling:

#50 SMU Mustangs (↓6)

The Ponies really needed to run the table through the regular season to keep its at-large hopes alive, but dropping a home game to #260 UTSA has thrown those dreams all the way out the window. A resume that features zero Quad 1 wins and a Q3 loss & now a very nasty Q4 loss may now be closer to the CBI than it is to the NCAA Tournament. SMU will need to come to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and win the American conference tourney in order to see the Big Dance.

Other Key Bubble Losses: #49 Virginia (↓3) 25-point loss to Duke; #31 Wake Forest (↓4) 11-point loss to Virginia Tech

Bubble Watch

It was another quite straightforward weekend on the Bubble as only four NET Top 50 teams lost to teams outside the Top 50. Three new teams got locked in: the afore-mentioned Gonzaga thanks to its massive win over Saint Mary’s, South Carolina defeating Florida, and Washington State picking up its 23rd win of the season by dismantling UCLA. This brings the total of 100% at-large locks to 24 teams to be paired with 24 single-bid conference tournament champions for a total of 48 slots accounted for, leaving just 20 for the remaining battling teams. The Bubble did shrink by three additional teams, with SMU dropping out after the UTSA loss, Maryland falling out due to a home loss to #101 Indiana, and NC State missing out on a huge opportunity at UNC to fall to .500 in a middling ACC. The week ahead has six games between these Bubble contenders, giving ample opportunity for major movement in these tiers ahead of regular season finales this weekend.

