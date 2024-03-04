REPORT: USC hiring TCU running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr.

Multiple reports Monday morning indicate that the USC Trojans are set to hire TCU Horned Frog running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. to the same position. Jones has been with TCU for the last two seasons, coming aboard with head coach Sonny Dykes in 2022 and helping develop multiple NFL running backs including Kendre Miller, Emari Demercado and Emani Bailey, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after an excellent 2023 campaign. Jones is the first assistant coach to leave the Horned Frogs this offseason. TCU went 5-7 in 2023.

Prior to his two-year stint at TCU, Jones was the running backs coach at Memphis, where he worked for four seasons and developed NFL running backs such as Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Tony Pollard. Jones Jr.’s career also includes a stint as the wide receivers coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga.