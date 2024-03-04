Women’s Basketball: TCU closes out regular season with wins over Houston and Texas Tech

The Frogs closed out their regular season this past week with games at home against Houston and Texas Tech before a game at West Virginia. The Frogs went 2-1 over that stretch, winning both home games and dropping a tough game to a very good West Virginia team.

First was a game against Houston where the Frogs received a big boost with the return of star center Sedona Prince, who had been out with a broken finger since early January. The Frogs rode that momentum to a 59-49 win extending their winning streak to three games. Prince helped anchor a great defensive performance from TCU, holding Houston to just 49 points on 26.7 percent shooting from the field.

The Frogs did a good job guarding at all three levels, holding Houston to just 22.2 percent shooting from three and only 14 points in the paint as a team. The Frogs were dominant on the boards as well, out rebounding the Cougars 49-26. Assist numbers were another category dominated by the Frogs with TCU moving the ball well and picking up 17 assists as a team compared to just eight from Houston.

Offensively, the Frogs did not shoot as well as expected, making only 26.1 percent of their three-point attempts. TCU adjusted well to shooting struggles and focused more on getting to the basket and was rewarded with 19 free throws as a team. Turnovers are an area for improvement for the Frogs with 21 as a team against Houston.

TCU’s defense was especially dominant in the first half, holding Houston to just 17 points through the first two quarters, leading to a 16-point lead for TCU going into halftime. Houston made a strong run in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points in the last 10 minutes, but the Frogs executed well down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Prince had a very solid performance in her first game back with 15 points and six rebounds on a very efficient four of seven from the field. Prince had a big impact on the defensive end, blocking two shots and playing a big role in holding Houston to a very low shooting percentage from the field.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu picked up a double-double with 13 points on 5-of-10 from the field and 12 rebounds, four of which were on the offensive end. Sydney Harris provided a spark off the bench with 13 points and seven rebounds. Harris shot the ball very well, going 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-5 from three.

Texas Tech

The Frogs extended their winning streak to four games with a dominant win over Texas Tech at home by a final score of 73-52. TCU had another suffocating defensive performance, holding the Lady Raiders to just 29 percent shooting from the field as a team. The largest area of separation between the two teams was rebounding where the Frogs collected 47 rebounds, 19 more than Texas Tech’s total of 28.

The Frogs did a good job of cutting down on turnovers in this game with only eleven compared to 16 assists. TCU shot the three a bit better as a team against the Lady Raiders, making 8-of-25 attempts, good for 32 percent as a team. TCU dominated points in the paint with 38 as a team compared to just six for Texas Tech.

The Frogs got off to a hot start in the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring Texas Tech 21-11 in the first quarter. The lead would only grow in the second quarter with the Frogs taking a 21-point lead into halftime. TCU held the lead at 21 points through the second half, matching the Red Raiders in the third and fourth quarters scoring-wise.

Prince was outstanding in her second game back with 29 points and 11 rebounds, her eleventh double-double of the year. Prince was incredibly efficient in her scoring making 11-of-12 shots from the field, including 2-of-2 from three. She made an impact on the defensive end too with five blocks and a steal.

Madison Conner filled up the box score against the Lady Raiders with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists. Emma-Nnopu had a double-double for the second straight game with 11 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists and a block.

West Virginia

TCU lost their next game on the road against No. 24 West Virginia by a final score of 57-49 despite a strong team defensive effort. The Frogs held the Mountaineers to just 37.7 percent shooting from the field and 26.3 percent shooting from three. TCU outrebounded West Virginia as well 33-23. The issue for the Frogs again was turnovers as TCU had 27 against the Mountaineers.

Credit to the West Virginia defense for having active hands and racking up sixteen steals as a team, but the Frogs have to do a better job taking care of the ball moving forward. The Frogs did not have their best night shooting the ball either, making just 21.4 percent from three and 39.5 percent from the field. The TCU offense got off to a slow start, putting the Frogs in an early fourteen-point deficit after the first quarter.

West Virginia extended the lead to twenty points going into halftime with TCU struggling to score in the first half. The Frogs had a solid third quarter, outscoring the Mountaineers 13-11, but still had a large deficit to overcome in the fourth. The Frogs did outscore West Virginia by ten in the fourth quarter but could not overcome their early game struggles.

Conner led the Frogs in scoring with 18 points, knocking down two threes in the process. Conner did a good job getting to the paint and drawing fouls as she earned three trips to the line and hit all six free throws. Prince picked up her twelfth double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Mountaineers along with four blocks and a steal on the defensive end. Prince had an efficient game, making over 50 percent of her shots from the field.

It shall be done ✍️



TCU vs. Oklahoma State in the second round of the Big 12 Championship



️ Friday, March 8

1:30 p.m.

Kansas City, Mo. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/2LD3g4m58u — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 3, 2024

The Frogs will next travel to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament where they are the 9 seed and are matched up with Oklahoma State in the first round. TCU lost to Oklahoma State 67-59 at home in their one matchup during the regular season, but that was a game missed by Prince due to injury. OSU won that game largely due to the points in the paint differential as they had 38 compared to TCU’s 12.

Having Prince on the floor for rim protection in addition to her ability to score around the rim should close that gap and make this game very winnable for the Frogs. If the Frogs advance to the next round, they will be matched up with the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma Sooners. To make the NCAA Tournament, the Frogs will most likely need to win the Big 12 Tournament, but with the key players who have returned from injury recently, the Frogs have a great chance to make a deep run.