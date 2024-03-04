Men’s Basketball: TCU blows 17-point lead in loss to BYU

TCU had an impressive start to their match against the BYU Cougars, taking an early 17-point lead. However, they couldn’t maintain their advantage, eventually falling to the Cougars by 12 points, 87-75. The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum, fueled by TCU’s initial success from beyond the arc and a deep 3-pointer from Avery Anderson III.

At halftime, TCU held a commanding lead of 46-29. On paper, TCU seemed poised to take this one, shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and making 7-of-9 attempts from the charity line with only nine total turnovers.

Despite a commanding halftime lead of 46-29, TCU couldn’t maintain their advantage as BYU staged an impressive comeback in the second half. The Cougars’ shooting efficiency was a key factor in their turnaround, finishing with a remarkable 64.5 percent from the field, compared to TCU’s 35.1 percent.

Fousseyni Traore led the game for BYU with 21 points and seven rebounds, supported by strong performances from Trevin Knell, Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, and Spencer Johnson. Head coach Jamie Dixon expressed his belief that the Frogs could have had a larger halftime lead if not for their mistakes in the closing moments of the first half.

“To be honest we should have had a bigger lead, but we had made some bad decision offensively at the end of the half and took some bad shots,” said Dixon. “That was leading into what we talked about at halftime.”

Dixon stated that their halftime message was to acknowledge that BYU had missed many shots and to recognize the possibility of a shift in their performance in the second half. However, TCU inadvertently fueled BYU’s offense by failing to convert their own shots.

“They missed some threes and some free throws [in the first half], and we knew they weren’t going to shoot that in the second half,” said Dixon. “I thought our shot selection in the second half really fueled their offense. Really disappointed by the second half performance.”

TCU’s chances of staging a comeback seemed slim when, at the 5:58 mark, the Frogs were down 64-69. Johnson, however, made a layup, keeping TCU’s hopes alive. The Cougars, however, maintained the momentum with a 6-2 drive.

TCU had three players finish the night in double figures: Leading scorer Emanuel Miller had 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points, two rebounds and five assists. Trevian Tennyson tallied up 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Up next the Frogs will look to clinch their last regular season road game facing West Virginia on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum, tip-off is at 6 p.m.