Baseball: TCU shuts out Abilene Christian to remain undefeated

TCU baseball won its 13th consecutive game to open the 2024 season, shutting out Abilene Christian 4-0 in a midweek matchup on Tuesday evening to enter Big 12 play undefeated. The Horned Frogs (13-0) received contributions from six different pitchers on Tuesday, with the pitchers combining for 13 strikeouts while allowing only four hits. Caedmon Parker started and earned the win for TCU, throwing scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

TCU broke the scoreless tie on a solo home run from left-handed slugger Payton Tolle in the bottom of the second inning. Freshman Chase Brunson joined in on the power surge with a two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Horned Frogs a 3-0 lead in the game. TCU’s last run came on a sacrifice fly from Brody Green in the seventh inning. The Horned Frogs will travel for a three-game series against Kansas. The series starts on Friday.

Relievers Jax Traeger, Chase Hoover and Louis Rodriguez combined to shut down Abilene Christian over the third, fourth and fifth innings and preserve the TCU lead. Right-hander Hunter Hodges fired scoreless sixth and seventh innings for the Horned Frogs, striking out three batters and setting the table for right-hander Kyle Ayers, who tossed the eighth and ninth innings while striking out two batters. TCU pitchers combined to strand 10 Abilene Christian runners and overcame seven walks to help the Horned Frogs secure the win.