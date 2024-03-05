Baseball: TCU’s Braeden Sloan named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

TCU left-handed pitcher Braeden Sloan has been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Arizona. The honor is the first of his career and the third for the Horned Frogs this season.

Sloan spun six innings of three-hit shutout ball in TCU’s 6-1 win over Arizona Wednesday. The lefty from Roseville, Calif. struck out 13 Wildcats in his first start of the season, as he improved his record to 3-0 on the year. The sophomore business major allowed just five baserunners—and erased one on a double-play ball.

Sloan joins Chase Brunson (Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Feb. 19) and Anthony Silva (Big 12 Player of the Week, Feb. 19) as TCU honorees this season.

TCU, ranked as high as No. 3 in the polls, is off to its best start in program history. The Horned Frogs are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NCAA at 12-0. The Horned Frogs will take on Abilene Christian Tuesday night at 6 p.m. before hitting the road to open Big 12 play at Kansas Friday night.