Men’s Basketball: TCU faces West Virginia in last road game of regular season

The 19-10 TCU Horned Frogs have experienced a mixed season of wins and losses, with their most recent defeat to the BYU Cougars on Saturday, with a score of 87-75. TCU had a strong start in the first half, leading by 17 points at halftime, but their momentum waned in the second half of the game.

BYU’s halftime shooting turnaround was instrumental in their victory over the Frogs, as TCU’s field goal percentage dropped to 35.1 percent compared to BYU’s 64.5 percent.

Emanuel Miller continues to drive the Frogs’ offense, leading the team with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, followed by Jameer Nelson Jr. with 14 points and Trevian Tennyson with 12 points.

The West Virginia Mountaineers currently hold a 9-20 record and are coming off a home loss to Texas Tech, 81-70. West Virginia and the Raiders were trailing 45-39 at halftime but managed to tie the game 63-63 with 7:46 left in the game after a dunk by WV’s Jesse Edwards, assisted by Kobe Johnson.

West Virginia lost momentum at the 6:34 mark when TTU took a 68-66 lead. WV went on a 13-4 run with a little over six minutes left in the matchup, with RaeQuan Battle making the final efforts with a dunk in the last twenty-three seconds.

The Frogs should consider this game a must-win, having dropped three of their last four matchups. Although West Virginia may not pose an evident threat, TCU should aim to improve their form heading into Kansas City next week, following their final home matchup on Saturday against UCF.

These two teams will face off in Morgantown at the WVU Coliseum, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.