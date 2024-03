Game Thread: TCU Men’s Basketball at West Virginia Mountaineers

GAME 30: at WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

MARCH 6 | WVU COLISEUM (14,000) | MORGANTOWN, W.VA. | 6 PM

How to Watch & Listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App.

Play-By-Play: Chuckie Kempf Analyst: Tim Welsh

Radio: AM 570 KLIF

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity SiriusXM: 375

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: Bingo Merriex

Rankings:

TCU

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

NET: 40

KenPom: 33

T-Rank: 35

Haslam: 26

West Virginia

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

NET: 143

KenPom: 133

T-Rank: 126

Haslam: 125

Series History:

Series: WVU leads 18-6

In Morgantown: WVU leads 11-0

First Meeting: WVU won 71-50 (1/23/18) in Morgantown

Last Meeting: TCU won 81-65 (2/12/24) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W2

Dixon vs. WVU: 18-16

Spread: TCU -5.5

Point Total: 152.5

PrizePicks Player Projections: