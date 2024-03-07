2024 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Preview

The 2024 Women’s College Basketball regular season came to a close over the weekend as headlines abound from the Big Ten and the SEC, but the Big 12 plays terrific ball as well, with five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and even more battling for a shot at March Madness glory. With an automatic big to the NCAA Tournament on the line, the Big 12 Tournament opens up on Thursday March 7 with the Champion to be crowned on Tuesday March 12. As some teams battle for seeding while others are looking to steal a ticket to the Big Dance, who will be cutting down the nets in Kansas City?

Note: All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

#1 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

Odds to win National Championship: +50,000

NET Ranking: 27

Strength of Schedule: 20

NET Top 50 wins: 8

NCAA Tournament Outlook: A lock to be dancing, the Sooners have opportunity to ensure a protected top-4 seed with at least one win in KC as current bracketology projections have it straddling that 4/5-seed fence.

#2 Seed: Texas Longhorns

Odds to win National Championship: +2,000

NET Ranking: 3

Strength of Schedule: 51

NET Top 50 wins: 9

NCAA Tournament Outlook: As one of the favorites to reach the Final Four, the Longhorns are firmly planted as a 2-seed today, with a clear path to Cleveland. If Texas can run through the Big 12 and cut the nets in KC, there is still a shot it can climb to a 1-seed, but likely would also require some major upsets in the Pac 12, SEC, and Big Ten Tournaments to make it happen.

#3 Seed: Kansas State Wildcats

Odds to win National Championship: +7,500

NET Ranking: 14

Strength of Schedule: 39

NET Top 50 wins: 7

NCAA Tournament Outlook: The ‘Cats are a lock for the field, currently a consensus 5-seed after a truly outstanding season. If K-State advances to the Big 12 Championship it should jump up to a 4-seed, but it’s unlikely a loss even in its first B12 Tourney game, would knock KSU down a seed line - the resume is too good.

#4 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones

Odds to win National Championship: +50,000

NET Ranking: 38

Strength of Schedule: 34

NET Top 50 wins: 5

NCAA Tournament Outlook: The Cyclones are on a four game winning streak and earned a season sweep of Kansas State that very likely locked up an invite to the Big Dance. Now the challenge will be to emerge from a consensus 9-seed to a safer spot on the bracket. With a potential match up with Baylor looming in the B12 Semifinal, the opportunity is there to leave a big impression but it will be a challenge.

#5 Seed: Baylor Bears

Odds to win National Championship: +15,000

NET Ranking: 16

Strength of Schedule: 42

NET Top 50 wins: 7

NCAA Tournament Outlook: The Bears are most certainly in the Tournament and currently sit as a consensus 5-seed there even while being the 5-seed in the Big 12. A consistent presence in the sport, Baylor will be dangerous in both brackets. That potential Big 12 semifinal showdown with ISU looms large, but it would likely take at least a trip to the Championship to propel Baylor into a protected top-4 seed.

#6 Seed: West Virginia Mountaineers

Odds to win National Championship: +50,000

NET Ranking: 22

Strength of Schedule: 67

NET Top 50 wins: 6

NCAA Tournament Outlook: Yet another lock for the NCAA Tournament for the Big 12 as the Mountaineers have earned AP Top 25 rankings throughout the season and completed its non-conference schedule undefeated. However that non-con schedule ranked as #323 nationally, so the overall metrics may not look as strong as the win-loss record might indicate. An early exit in KC could drop WVU into the 8/9-seed game, while multiple wins should send the ‘Eers to the 6 line.

#7 Seed: Kansas Jayhawks

Odds to win National Championship: +100,000

NET Ranking: 40

Strength of Schedule: 10

NET Top 50 wins: 6

NCAA Tournament Outlook: This is the first spot where we see a Big 12 squad on the Bubble. Kansas played an elite schedule and faired well against that top competition. It would be a terrible shame if this Jayhawks squad gets left out of the Big Dance despite premium wins over OU, Baylor, and Kansas State. A loss in its Big 12 opener vs. BYU would be a major blow to the resume and could be the straw to break its back, but a win there should be enough to comfortably put KU into the Tourney.

#8 Seed: Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Odds to win National Championship: +200,000

NET Ranking: 58

Strength of Schedule: 23

NET Top 50 wins: 2

NCAA Tournament Outlook: OK State was able to climb up the Big 12 standings, but finished the season below .500 overall. It'll require a conference championship to keep dancing.

#9 Seed: TCU Horned Frogs

Odds to win National Championship: +100,000

NET Ranking: 44

Strength of Schedule: 73

NET Top 50 wins: 1

NCAA Tournament Outlook: Through all the injury turmoil of this season, it was an historic year for the program, dropping just one game with Sedona Prince and Madison Conner both healthy. The Horned Frogs must cut down the nets in KC to earn an NCAA Tournament ticket.

#10 Seed: BYU Cougars

Odds to win National Championship: N/A

NET Ranking: 79

Strength of Schedule: 64

NET Top 50 wins: 1

NCAA Tournament Outlook: BYU’s pair of losses sent it a slot lower in the league standings, but Cougars star Lauren Gustin could go on a run to give BYU a shot in KC.

#11 Seed: Cincinnati Bearcats

Odds to win National Championship: N/A

NET Ranking: 93

Strength of Schedule: 29

NET Top 50 wins: 0

NCAA Tournament Outlook: A miracle Cinderella run from the Big 12 Play-In game to a Tourney crown would be needed to see further postseason play.

#12 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Odds to win National Championship: +200,000

NET Ranking: 76

Strength of Schedule: 59

NET Top 50 wins: 3

NCAA Tournament Outlook:A miracle Cinderella run from the Big 12 Play-In game to a Tourney crown would be needed to see further postseason play.

#13 Seed: Houston Cougars

Odds to win National Championship: N/A

NET Ranking: 98

Strength of Schedule: 52

NET Top 50 wins: 1

NCAA Tournament Outlook:A miracle Cinderella run from the Big 12 Play-In game to a Tourney crown would be needed to see further postseason play.

#14 Seed: UCF Knights

Odds to win National Championship: N/A

NET Ranking: 89

Strength of Schedule: 44

NET Top 50 wins: 2

NCAA Tournament Outlook:A miracle Cinderella run from the Big 12 Play-In game to a Tourney crown would be needed to see further postseason play.