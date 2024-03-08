TCU Football 2024 Recruiting Class Film Room: Wide Receivers

The 2024 TCU football recruiting class finished the cycle ranked 37th by On3. The top recruit in the class is Notre Dame transfer wide receiver Braylon James, so that’s where we will start.

Braylon James

James played in four games during his freshman campaign at Notre Dame, so he maintained his redshirt status and will be eligible for four years of playing time with the Frogs. The 6-2 receiver entered his first college season at just 180 pounds but is now listed at 202 on the TCU football roster.

James ran an official 4.47 40-yard dash while in high school and a 22.82 200 as a track athlete. During his senior season, James caught 38 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He was a consensus four-star recruit and earned All-American honors from Under Armor and Adidas.

The first thing that stood out to me on James’ highlight tape is his speed, but I also wanted to point out how he is aligned in different places across the formation. This tells me that James is a smart football player, and his coaches trusted him to learn his assignment in multiple positions - something that seemed to get harder to do every year throughout my coaching career.

Watching some of the incoming @TCUFootball wide receivers today. @braylon_james14 has some speed. pic.twitter.com/3lpEBKRYSm — Miles Perry (@CoachMilesPerry) March 8, 2024

In this first clip, James is the No. 1 receiver in the bunch, just a simple drag route across the formation and he turns it into a 65-yard touchdown.

Y'all know I love when a WR can turn a quick screen into a big play. pic.twitter.com/CltFpdUBux — Miles Perry (@CoachMilesPerry) March 8, 2024

If y’all were around last year, you know how much I love a wide receiver screen that turns into a big play. You have to have serious speed to make this kind of play.

This is probably the best catch I've seen James make. pic.twitter.com/ehOmI1msct — Miles Perry (@CoachMilesPerry) March 8, 2024

James isn’t just speed. He can catch too. This one is a little underthrown, but he does a great job of getting his head around to make the catch and score. Not easy to do.

Gekyle Baker

Gekyle Baker comes to TCU from Brownsboro High School. The four-star wide receiver checks in at 6-3, 175, so I’m sure he will add some weight when he arrives on campus. Baker was heavily recruited out of high school, holding 14 offers in total. The Frogs beat out the likes of Texas, Oregon, and Texas A&M to land Baker.

Baker had some impressive numbers during his high school career. As a sophomore, he broke onto the scene with 51 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. His junior season resulted in 51 catches for 712 yards and 8 touchdowns. His senior season finished with 45 catches for 823 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The first thing that will stand out when you turn on Gekyle Baker’s tape is his ability to make contested catches over multiple defenders. This is another skill that seems to be harder to find every year, but Baker has it.

The vertical leap ability combined with the size makes Baker a great target. The competition level will increase drastically at TCU, but the athleticism is there.

Baker also exhibits plenty of speed. Not many players can turn a 5-yard elbow route into a 30-yard touchdown against quarters coverage like this. Baker is the type of player I would love to see on the field for TCU next season. With the transfer portal humming the way it is, it’s important to get young players reps. I’d hate to see another elite talent, like Cordale Russell, leave after just one season.

Dozie Ezukanma

Dozie Ezukanma was a later addition to the 2024 TCU recruiting class as the Frogs were able to flip him from Oklahoma. I coached against Ezukanma in his junior season, and I also saw him play against Euless Trinity in Timber Creek’s playoff game last season.

While I can’t find any official times online, I can tell you that Ezukanma is faster than he appears. The 6-3 receiver has a deceptive stride and often turns short catches into long touchdowns. Ezukanma finished his senior campaign with 65 catches for 1,011 yards and 15 touchdowns, including an impressive 190 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions in the playoff game against Euless Trinity.

As I mentioned, the speed Ezukanma possesses is deceptive. This first clip is a perfect example of that. If you showed me the freeze frame of this clip at 10 seconds and told me he scored I’m not sure I’d believe you without seeing it myself.

I was at this game and it seemed like @DozieEzukanma made a play like this on every Timber Creek drive. Trinity had no answers for him. pic.twitter.com/rJcJpWqabM — Miles Perry (@CoachMilesPerry) March 8, 2024

This second clip is from the playoff game against Euless Trinity. Ezukanma does a great job on the dig route in this Dagger concept of high-pointing the football, using his body to shield the ball from the defender, making the catch, and then turning on the jets to score.

This is just absurd. Never seen someone backpedal 15 yards after making a catch and then score @DozieEzukanma pic.twitter.com/irT15EI1BO — Miles Perry (@CoachMilesPerry) March 8, 2024

The final clip is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever seen on film. Ezukanma makes this catch with his back to the end zone, proceeds to backpedal 15 yards while also getting off a stiff arm, and then scores the touchdown.

I like that TCU only took three receivers in this class. It’s a position that often gets over-recruited, and you end up losing a lot of talent that way. Three receivers in one class is plenty to add depth to your receiver room, and hopefully one or two of these guys will be making plays on Saturdays for the Frogs this fall.