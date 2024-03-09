March to Madness: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, March 9

Horned Frogs Status

Bracketologists View of TCU:

Lunardi : 10-seed vs. Dayton Flyers in Brooklyn, NY (last four byes)

10-seed vs. Dayton Flyers in Brooklyn, NY (last four byes) Palm : 9-seed vs. Florida Atlantic Owls in Brooklyn, NY

9-seed vs. Florida Atlantic Owls in Brooklyn, NY Haslam : 7-seed vs. Seton Hall Pirates

7-seed vs. Seton Hall Pirates Torvik : 94.3% in Tournament; 9-seed vs. Washington State Cougars

94.3% in Tournament; 9-seed vs. Washington State Cougars INCCSTATS: 86.7% in Tournament; 7.9-seed

TCU’s first ever win in Morgantown was absolutely necessary to keep the Horned Frogs from falling even further into the Bubble picture. Jamie Dixon was able to solve the zone defense that plagued TCU vs. Baylor, as the Frogs were able to shoot 48% from long range, making 11 three pointers on the night. TCU cleaned up many of the issues that have plagued it throughout the season, knocking down the open shots that a zone defense will often willingly allow and shot 85% from the free throw line. Perhaps playing a squad rated outside the top 125 across metrics is the medicine to those ills, but WVU has some major pelts on the wall this season despite the disappointing campaign overall, so earning this road win is still worth celebrating. TCU’s struggles vs. scoring big men continued as Mountaineers center Jesse Edwards had a career day in the post against TCU with 36 points and 13 rebounds, but he missed 12 free throws as TCU’s strategy was to ensure no one else could get hot. Next the Frogs return to Fort Worth for the regular season finale against a reeling UCF Knights squad that is holding on to the slimmest hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament and needing a win to even potentially avoid the Big 12 bottom-4 play-in game. The spring break crowd at Schollmaier Arena should be in for a show as both squads play among the highest tempo in the country and allow dunks at a very high rate. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the show as the Horned Frogs look to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid for a third straight year. TCU is likely trapped with a ceiling of an 8-seed even with a win today, but can be set up where a win in the Big 12 Tournament can push the Frogs towards a 7-seed if other teams falter. TCU’s resume took a hit this week as Kansas State fell out of the NET top 75 following its blowout loss at Kansas, dropping the Frogs’ road win in Manhattan out of Q1.

Impact Game of the Week:

Note: All rankings are NET unless otherwise noted

#49 Texas A&M Aggies (↑5) def. #39 Mississippi State Bulldogs (↓7)

This was a must-win for TAMU to keep its hopes for an at-large bid alive and it was a big one, propelling the Aggies up the SEC standings ahead of Mississippi State now. A&M has a tricky resume, featuring six Quad 1 wins but seven losses outside of Quad 1, including four ugly Q3 losses; the Aggies likely need two more wins to avoid elimination - and that still may not be enough to sneak into the Tournament. Meanwhile the Bulldogs appeared on the brink of LOCK status after a five-game win streak in mid-February over the dregs of the SEC, but now is riding a three-game losing streak into the season finale where a home win over South Carolina might be enough to secure a bid, but it might take multiple SEC Tournament wins to ensure First Four avoidance.

Climbing:

#27 Florida Gators (↑6)

How about a dominant win over an AP Top 20 foe to formally lock up a Tournament bid? Florida knocked off Alabama on Tuesday in convincing fashion to take a meteoric rise up the bracket projections to a consensus 6-seed from the 8/9-seed it was a week ago. The Gators cannot get overly complacent in its lock status as a loss in Nashville vs. lowly Vanderbilt would surely send Florida tumbling back down the seed list.

How about a dominant win over an AP Top 20 foe to formally lock up a Tournament bid? Florida knocked off Alabama on Tuesday in convincing fashion to take a meteoric rise up the bracket projections to a consensus 6-seed from the 8/9-seed it was a week ago. The Gators cannot get overly complacent in its lock status as a loss in Nashville vs. lowly Vanderbilt would surely send Florida tumbling back down the seed list. Other Key Bubble Wins: #63 Seton Hall (↑5) over Villanova; #65 Butler (↑2) over Xavier; #34 Nevada (↑6) over Boise State

Falling:

#41 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (↓10)

It was unfathomable two weeks ago when the Deacs took down Duke that Wake would potentially miss the Tournament entirely. Yet here we are as WF has dropped three straight to opponents it should have handled with ease, culminating in the home loss to #124 Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Now on the outside looking in, Wake must win at home vs. Clemson on Saturday to stay alive and likely needs multiple wins in the ACC Tournament to truly earn a Big Dance invite.

It was unfathomable two weeks ago when the Deacs took down Duke that Wake would potentially miss the Tournament entirely. Yet here we are as WF has dropped three straight to opponents it should have handled with ease, culminating in the home loss to #124 Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Now on the outside looking in, Wake must win at home vs. Clemson on Saturday to stay alive and likely needs multiple wins in the ACC Tournament to truly earn a Big Dance invite. Other Key Bubble Losses: #68 Oregon loss to Colorado; #48 Utah loss to Oregon St.

Bubble Watch

We’ve reached the final weekend of the regular season and the Bubble battle is beginning to take very clear shape into the conference tournaments next week. Five new teams were added to the lock list: Dayton secured wins over St. Louis & VCU, Florida with the dominant victory over Bama, Nevada went to Boise and got a 6th straight win, those same Broncos traveled to San Diego State and took home an overtime victory to earn its lock, and Texas Tech’s blowout win in Stillwater is its 10th Big 12 win and 21st of the season. This leaves us with just 16 at-large slots available to the 38 remaining teams with a sliver of at-large hopes, that includes 12 teams with less than a 5% chance of achieving that at-large invite. The overall list did shrink by three more teams as Minnesota got smashed at home by lowly Indiana, Xavier got bested by Butler in a true elimination game, and Oregon fell in a Bubble Battle to the Colorado Buffaloes. The terrific final weekend slate of games features five Bubble Battles, with one as a true Lock Fight as Texas and Oklahoma are both 8-9 in the Big 12 standings with the winner climbing the conference seed list while securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament and the loser needing to earn a win in Kansas City to feel secure on Selection Sunday.

Look Ahead:

Bubble Battles:

FAU Owls at Memphis Tigers - Sat. Mar. 9, 11:00 AM, CBS

Oklahoma Sooners at Texas Longhorns - Sat. Mar. 9, 1:00 PM, ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels - Sat. Mar. 9 , 1:00 PM, CBS

UCF Knights at TCU Horned Frogs - Sat. Mar. 9, 4:00 PM, ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos at Utah State Aggies - Sat. Mar. 9, 7:30 PM, CBS Sports Net

Seeding Battles

Bubble vs. Locks

Bubble vs. Spoilers