Men’s Basketball: TCU sweeps season series against West Virginia

The Horned Frogs seized the initiative and maintained their lead throughout the entire first meeting against West Virginia, securing a final score of 93-81.

TCU boasted four players finishing in double figures, with Emanuel Miller leading the team with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. followed closely with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Micah Peavy contributed 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Chuck O’Bannon added 11 points.

The Frogs established a commanding 12-point lead in the opening minutes of the game and sustained their momentum throughout. Although the Mountaineers threatened to narrow the gap at the 12:47 mark, trailing 12-19, the Frogs continued to extend their lead.

Finishing the night with a 55.6 percent field goal percentage, TCU made 11-of-23 shots from beyond the arc and missed only four of their 26 free throws.

West Virginia’s Jesse Edwards led his team with an impressive performance, racking up 36 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Rae’Quan Battle contributed with one rebound and assist, while Quinn Slazinski added 11 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

Head coach Jamie Dixon acknowledged the challenge posed by Edwards, stating that they were fortunate their offense performed well against him.

“We haven’t been able to put it together, but offensively we did tonight,” said Dixon. “I love out offense, there are still some things we are trying to get better at and correct. We needed every bit of it because defensively we had no answer for Edwards.”

TCU entered halftime leading 53-38, and coming out of the break, it appeared that West Virginia was attempting to close the gap, with 15:31 remaining on the clock. Battle’s 3-pointer narrowed the margin, bringing the Mountaineers to 50-63.

However, the momentum remained with TCU, with Nelson Jr. making the final scoring attempt for the team, securing a layup in the last minute of the game. Falling to Baylor’s zone defense in their recent matchup left TCU with a bitter taste, prompting them to prioritize better preparation for similar situations.

“We got beat by Baylor with the zone,” said Dixon. “We had no offensive rebounds and we had our lowest efficiency game in transition, it was unbelievable. We worked a lot on the zone the last couple of days coming into this one. We were better prepared and better executed.”

Up next, the Horned Frogs will return to Fort Worth for their final regular season matchup against UCF. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Schollmaier Arena.