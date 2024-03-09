Final Regular Season Home Clash: TCU gears up to host UCF Saturday at 4 p.m.

TCU, currently leading the all-time series 1-0 against UCF, will conclude the regular season on Saturday with a home match for the first time in the Big 12 against UCF. The sole meeting between the two teams was back in 2017 at the NIT in Madison Square Garden, where TCU secured a 68-53 victory over UCF.

The Frogs redeemed themselves after a two-game losing streak by securing a 93-81 victory over West Virginia, following losses to Baylor and BYU. TCU maintained a dominant presence against the Mountaineers, leading throughout the entire game. Emanuel Miller led the squad with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

UCF, entering the matchup on a two-game losing streak, most recently suffered a 67-59 loss to Houston. The team was led by CJ Walker, who scored 15 points and grabbed three rebounds.

The Frogs will have to pay extra attention on the court with UCF’s double-headed monster in Jaylin Sellers and Darius Johnson, both averaging over 14 points per game. A win in this matchup would give TCU a boost heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

Regarding TCU’s roster, center Ernest Udeh has been absent for the last five games due to a left leg injury sustained at Kansas State. It remains uncertain whether he will be available for this evening’s matchup.

TCU and UCF will go head-to-head in the Schollmaier Arena, with tip-off set for 4 p.m.