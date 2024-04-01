2023-24 TCU Basketball Position Review: Guards

The TCU guard play was up-and-down all season long. Head coach Jamie Dixon never truly figured out which guards worked best in tandem as three guards started at least 15 games. The main three guards were: Jameer Nelson Jr., Avery Anderson III, and Trey Tennyson. Senior Micah Peavy was also listed as a guard, but profiles more as a wing due to his height and defensive profile. Therefore, we’ll group Peavy in with the wings and focus on the aforementioned players instead.

All three of the guards have something in common. They transferred to TCU after spending the majority of their careers elsewhere. Each guard exhausted their eligibility playing for the Horned Frogs this season, thus returning for yet another collegiate season is out of the picture. Instead of their basketball careers coming to an end, it’s likely at least one of the three guards will play in the G-League next season. Before discussing the future, we’ll instead focus on the past and review how each guard performed this past season.

Position Review: Point guards

First off, we have Nelson Jr. The younger Nelson transferred from Delaware after two successful seasons in the Coastal Athletic Association. Before his two-season stint playing for the Blue Hens, Nelson Jr. suited up for the George Mason Revolutionaries. In the 2022-23 season, Nelson Jr. averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. The fifth-year senior ranked in the top 20 nationally in both points and steals per game.

Coming to TCU, expectations were high as Nelson Jr. was tasked with replacing one of the best basketball players in TCU history—Mike Miles Jr. To begin the season, the point guard looked like a viable replacement. He scored double-digits in five of his first six games. However, the same scoring jolt Miles Jr. provided was absent from Nelson Jr.’s game. His shooting percentages became troublesome and he was pulled from the starting five amid the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. It took Nelson Jr. 13 games to reclaim his starting position.

While he likely shouldn’t have been pulled from the starting lineup, Nelson Jr. was inconsistent through most of the season. At times, he looked like a number-one option on a top-25 squad. As evidenced by his eruption and game-winner against the Baylor Bears, Nelson Jr. dropped 30 points and knocked down 11-of-18 attempts. Prior to that affair, he recorded three points and two rebounds in only sixteen minutes of action.

Ultimately, Nelson Jr. proved to be a worthwhile addition. He’s a skilled shotmaker and a valuable defender. The athletic guard ranked fourth in the Big 12 in steals and consistently made life difficult for opposing guards. While his shooting was inconsistent, Nelson Jr. proved to be clutch. He knocked down two impressive game-winners this season. The fifth-year guard played the role of go-to scorer. Whenever TCU needed a bucket, number four was called upon.

Jameer Nelson Jr. Grade: B-

Next, we have Oklahoma State transfer and local kid Avery Anderson III. After spending four seasons playing for the Cowboys, Anderson II returned home to suit up for the Horned Frogs as a graduate transfer. In his lone season in Fort Worth, Anderson III appeared in 34 games and started 17. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 assists per game.

Similar to Nelson Jr., Anderson III proved to be inconsistent. He’s an impressive playmaker, yet he’s bound to make a few boneheaded plays more often than not. Notably, in the first loss against Iowa State, Anderson III recorded seven turnovers. Two games prior, Anderson III notched 11 points and six assists en route to a win against the top-ranked Houston Cougars. In that battle, Anderson III was a part of the game-winner. He drove left before finding a cutting Emanuel Miller, tossing a sleek one-handed dime leading Miller to an easy bucket.

On defense, Anderson III played a large part in jumpstarting the Horned Frogs’ many fastbreaks. His incredibly quick hands led to plenty of steals and deflections. Anderson III and Nelson Jr. formed a fantastic backyard defensive duo.

As a shotmaker, Anderson III left much to be desired. He excelled using an off-the-dribble pull-up in the mid-range but looked unconfident from 3-point range. The point guard shot just 27.1 percent on 2.1 triples per game. He had the handle and speed to get by most defenders but rarely did so. It always felt there was much more to Anderson III’s game than perceived.

Avery Anderson III Grade: C+

Finally, another local product and the best shooter on the roster, Trey Tennyson. The 3-point marksman transferred from Texas A&M Commerce to spend his final collegiate season in the Big 12. Without the addition of Tennyson, the Horned Frogs would’ve likely been a much worse team. Tennyson was the only player to average more than one 3-pointer per game. He shot a scorching 41.9 percent on 4.4 attempts from deep per contest.

Tennyson began the season coming off the bench before joining the starting lineup at the same time as Anderson III. Once a starter, Tennyson played the 1B to Miller’s 1A. His best performance of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks. Tennyson cashed in on 6-of-8 threes en route to a 24-point performance. His shooting was crucial to the Horned Frogs’ success.

After 15 consecutive starts, Tennyson was yanked from the starting lineup. He was replaced by Anderson III in favor of the latter’s excellent defense. While Tennyson is by no means a bad defender, he’s not particularly a good one either. He often was caught using his hands to grab and hold, rather than staying in front of his matchup. The former Islander did do a good job of standing his ground despite his stature, but he ended the season as more of a minus on the less glamorous end of the floor.

On offense, Tennyson excelled as a catch-and-shoot player. Tennyson’s effortless stroke was on display all season long. Dixon should’ve lobbied for Tennyson to shoot more often than not. The deadeye only shot eight-plus 3-pointers on four separate occasions. His shooting acumen led to driving opportunities, where he’d typically use a floater to score over bigs. While Tennyson was a more-than-capable passer, his handle was quite limited. The grad senior was unable to shake defenders with his handle. His best bet was using a pump fake to get by an opposing player,

Trey Tennyson Grade: B

All in all, the guards played well for the Horned Frogs. Following up on Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh’s performances was no easy task. Dealing with less-than-stellar offensive bigs didn’t make life easy for the triumvirate. From purely a fan’s perspective, it likely would’ve appeared if the guards could supply so much more—especially on offense. However, it’s a telling sign that each guard was either a bench player or a star in an unassuming conference prior to his arrival in Fort Worth. Freshman four-star guard Jace Posey redshirted this season and will be called upon to lead the guard unit in the 2024-25 campaign as coach Dixon will look to restock the roster via the transfer portal.