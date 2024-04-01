Women’s Basketball: TCU guard Victoria Flores enters transfer portal

TCU Women’s Basketball freshman point guard Victoria Flores announced via social media that she would be entering the transfer portal and departing the Horned Frogs program. The four-star out of Duncanville committed to TCU in 2022 under previous head coach Raegan Pebley and maintained that commitment through the transition to the Mark Campbell era.

Flores opened the season with limited minutes while recovering from a knee injury suffered in high school, with contribution expanding late in the non-conference slate. She had a breakout performance vs. Prairie View A&M, playing 25 minutes and dropping 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win.

The most points in a game by a TCU freshman in 10 seasons



Victoria Flores joined Zahna Medley (2012-13) as one of just two Frogs to score 19-plus in a game in their first year in Fort Worth in the last decade#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/qNQxKHA3Ou — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) December 11, 2023

Her minutes ballooned in January as the Frogs suffered many injuries across the roster, making her first of six starts in a statement home win over UCF which came after the team had to forfeit its previous two contests and hold open tryouts on campus. For the season, Flores averaged 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 15 minutes per game as a true freshman.

TCU retains several guards on the roster with remaining eligibility including sharpshooter Madison Conner, breakout star Sydney Harris, and starting PG Una Jovanovic, while adding transfer guard Haley Cavinder for the 2024-25 season.