Baseball: TCU scores Big 12 series sweep of Houston

TCU baseball entered its three-game series against Houston with a 2-7 record in the Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs shot up the conference standings over the weekend, however, securing a much-needed sweep of the Cougars to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games. TCU (20-7, 5-7 Big 12) will travel for a midweek matchup against UT-Arlington on Tuesday before facing the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road this weekend.

Friday: TCU 14, Houston 1

Right-hander Louis Rodriguez dominated the Cougars on the mound during the series opener on Friday, throwing eight innings while striking out 10 batters and limiting the Houston offense to three hits. Rodriguez didn’t allow a single walk and improved his record to 3-0 on the season. TCU and Houston took a scoreless game into the bottom of the fourth inning, where a pair of two-RBI doubles from freshmen Chase Brunson and Ryder Robinson enabled the Horned Frogs to take a 4-0 lead over the Cougars.

Louis Rodriguez



8.0 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 10 K | #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/1fVoF1mSTC — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) March 29, 2024

Karson Bowen added another TCU run in the bottom of the fifth inning, delivering an RBI single that brought Luke Boyers home. Kurtis Byrne gave the Horned Frogs a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, slapping a two-RBI single to score Robinson and Logan Maxwell. TCU exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, where Bowen, Brunson and Robinson all notched RBI singles and Maxwell belted a two-RBI double to put the Horned Frogs ahead 12-0. Anthony Silva’s RBI single capped off the successful six-run frame.

TCU’s final run came after Robinson reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth inning. Houston avoided the shutout with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The Horned Frogs collected 21 hits and drew five walks in the victory.

Saturday: TCU 6, Houston 2

Left-hander Payton Tolle nearly fired his second consecutive complete game on Saturday, when the former Wichita State transfer struck out 13 batters with only one walk and three hits allowed over eight and two-thirds innings. TCU took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, scoring on a pair of RBI singles from Chase Brunson and Logan Maxwell. The Horned Frogs went ahead 3-0 after Karson Bowen’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Brunson continued swinging a hot bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, drilling an RBI single to score Peyton Chatagnier. TCU added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, where Brunson drew a bases-loaded walk and Anthony Silva sent an RBI single up the middle to bring Kurtis Byrne home. Trailing 6-0, Houston scored two runs on a solo shot and an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

Sunday: TCU 6, Houston 4

Right-hander Kole Klecker took the ball for the series finale on Sunday, throwing four and one-third innings while striking out five batters and allowing three earned runs on five hits. Three TCU relievers including Caedmon Parker, Ben Abeldt and Zachary Cawyer combined to shut the Houston offense down over the final four and two-thirds innings, where the Cougars were limited to one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts.

TCU led 2-0 after a sacrifice fly from Fisher Ingersoll in the bottom of the second inning and an RBI groundout from Kurtis Byrne in the bottom of the third inning. Houston took the lead in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs on a two-run double and an RBI single. The Cougars went ahead 4-2 on a fielder’s choice and an error in the top of the sixth inning.

TCU saved its best effort for last, however, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, where Camden Sos reached on a fielder’s choice and Karson Bowen scored on an error to spark the four-run rally. Chase Brunson added a run on a sacrifice fly and Logan Maxwell reached on another Houston error to give the Horned Frogs a two-run lead.