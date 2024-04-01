Football: Three-star tight end Mason Peterson commits to TCU

TCU football picked up another commitment for its 2025 recruiting class over Easter weekend, with three-star tight end Mason Peterson announcing his pledge to the Horned Frogs on social media. Peterson becomes the sixth overall recruit to commit to TCU in the 2025 recruiting class, which now stands as the No. 20 ranked class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Dickinson, Texas plays at Dickinson High School and is currently rated as the No. 30 tight end nationally. Peterson chose the Horned Frogs over multiple Power 5 programs including Baylor, Arizona State and Colorado.