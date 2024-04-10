BREAKING: TCU center Sedona Prince returning for 2024-25 season

The TCU women’s basketball team will have its star center Sedona Prince back in the fold for the 2024-25 season. Prince shared her announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon, declaring that she would return to the Horned Frogs for one more season. The 6-foot-7 center averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game during the 2023-24 season, where she was limited to 21 games due to a fractured finger.

One last ride. (for real this time) pic.twitter.com/jnETGtuTJ1 — SEDONA (@sedonaprince_) April 10, 2024

Prince will use her final year of eligibility to return for a sixth season of college basketball. The former Oregon transfer was a dominant force when healthy and helped the Horned Frogs compile a 21-12 overall record under new head coach Mark Campbell. Prince’s return should make TCU competitors for the Big 12 Conference title, as the Horned Frogs opened the 2023-24 season unbeaten before suffering a slew of injuries to key players including Prince as well as guards Jaden Owens, Madison Conner and Sydney Harris.

TCU has already signed former Miami guard Haley Cavinder, who will use her final year of eligibility to play for the Horned Frogs during the 2024-25 season. Madison Conner and Una Jovanovic are two guards expected to return to Fort Worth next season. TCU currently has five players in the transfer portal including Sydney Harris, Bre’Yon White, Victoria Flores, Jade Clack and Paige Bradley.