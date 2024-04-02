Baseball: TCU’s Louis Rodriguez earns Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors

TCU baseball crowned the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row. After left-hander Payton Tolle tossed a complete-game shutout against Oklahoma State last weekend, right-hander Louis Rodriguez dominated Houston on Friday evening, throwing eight innings while striking out 10 batters and holding the Cougars to three hits. The Horned Frogs (20-7, 5-7 Big 12) won the game 14-1 and ultimately swept the Houston series.

Rodriguez has started in each of the last two conference sets and figures to be a mainstay in the TCU rotation moving forward. The sophomore now holds a 1.40 ERA with 32 strikeouts and only five walks over 25.2 innings pitched. Rodriguez has been a reliever for most of the season, but head coach Kirk Saarloos moved him into the rotation for TCU’s series against Oklahoma State, where he threw one and two-thirds innings before a rain delay forced him off the mound. Rodriguez is now a two-time Pitcher of the Week winner.