Football: TCU athletes participate in first-ever Big 12 Pro Day

The Big 12 Conference hosted its inaugural Pro Day event at The Star in Frisco, Texas from March 27-31. Seventeen TCU Horned Frogs were invited to participate in the event, which included combine workouts as well as media availability and more. Among the Horned Frogs who attended were tight ends Jared Wiley and Curtis Raymond III, safeties Mark Perry and Millard Bradford, cornerback Josh Newton and linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

Also participating were running back Emani Bailey, wide receivers Jaylon Robinson and Warren Thompson, defensive linemen Rick D’Abreu, Soni Misi and Tico Brown, kicker Griffin Kell, punter Jordy Sandy and offensive linemen Andrew Coker, Brandon Coleman and Willis Patrick. TCU will have several players hoping to hear their names called in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Below are notable highlights and interviews from the Big 12 Pro Day event in Frisco.

Strong Pro Day workout for two @TCUFootball OL Andrew Coker and Willis Patrick.



Both put up over 23 reps on bench, and both showcased that power in workouts.



Coker’s shown swing tackle potential this draft process, while Patrick’s finishing strength as a run blocker has shined.… pic.twitter.com/qnSQB3v6M2 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 30, 2024

.@TCUFootball’s Mark Perry’s times ranged from high 4.3s and low 4.4s (4.43 on the “officials” sheet).



At 211 pounds, even using the 4.43 time, he would’ve been on of the fastest SAFs at the NFL Combine.



Hitting high 4.3s/low 4.4s (and outstanding jumps) at his size is rare.… https://t.co/Xozhqwy5Pb pic.twitter.com/Gh3KA0Kahk — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 28, 2024

TCU RB Emani Bailey at Big XII Pro Days and his sleeping quirk. pic.twitter.com/4kZD8VsN8T — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 1, 2024