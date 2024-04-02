 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Football: TCU athletes participate in first-ever Big 12 Pro Day

Seventeen Horned Frogs were invited to compete in the weeklong event in Frisco, Texas.

By Russell Hodges
TCU Football

The Big 12 Conference hosted its inaugural Pro Day event at The Star in Frisco, Texas from March 27-31. Seventeen TCU Horned Frogs were invited to participate in the event, which included combine workouts as well as media availability and more. Among the Horned Frogs who attended were tight ends Jared Wiley and Curtis Raymond III, safeties Mark Perry and Millard Bradford, cornerback Josh Newton and linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

Also participating were running back Emani Bailey, wide receivers Jaylon Robinson and Warren Thompson, defensive linemen Rick D’Abreu, Soni Misi and Tico Brown, kicker Griffin Kell, punter Jordy Sandy and offensive linemen Andrew Coker, Brandon Coleman and Willis Patrick. TCU will have several players hoping to hear their names called in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Below are notable highlights and interviews from the Big 12 Pro Day event in Frisco.

