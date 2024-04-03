Men’s Basketball: Breaking down TCU’s transfer portal targets

The NCAA Tournament is headed into the Final Four, but the action has already picked up off the court with the opening of the transfer portal on March 18. Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs put the transfer portal to solid effect in rebuilding the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, bringing in a Top 5 transfer class nationally with long-tenured starters like Jameer Nelson Jr. & Avery Anderson III and young talent like Ernest Udeh Jr. With the page turning to this offseason, the Frogs quickly went from one of the nation’s most experienced rosters to one of the youngest. In addition to its graduating seniors with expired eligibility, the Horned Frogs will enter 2024-25 without guard Micah Peavy and forward JaKobe Coles who both have entered the transfer portal.

TCU is already bringing in a Top 20 ranked high school recruiting class featuring four three-star prospects, adding to redshirt freshmen guard Jace Posey & forward Isaiah Manning. With limited collegiate experience remaining on the roster, the Horned Frogs are sure to make meaningful additions through the transfer portal as the program looks to compete in a loaded Big 12 and reach a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Now that the transfer portal has been open for two weeks, we have an early indication at some of TCU’s top targets:

Confirmed Visits

PG Dug McDaniel - Michigan

Hometown: Washington, DC

5’ 11”, 175 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #13 overall; #3 PG

2023-24 Stats: 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists. FG%: 41, 3FG%: 36.8

UPDATE: McDaniel has announced his commitment to Kansas State and deleted his TCU visit Instagram post.

The 2-year starter in Ann Arbor was a dynamic scorer for the Wolverines; a sharpshooter, a flash in transition, with true PG playmaking and vision, all against power conference competition. He fits the profile of what good Jamie Dixon teams get from the PG position and would step in as an immediate starter for the Horned Frogs. While Michigan fans would bemoan his high usage rate (25.3), that’s actually lower than Mike Miles Jr in 2022 (27.0) while having a higher assist rate (27.6) than any TCU PG since the Frogs’ all-time assist leader Alex Robinson in 2019 (37.3). TCU is battling Jerome Tang and Kansas State for McDaniel’s signature, making his recruitment a key domino in the 2024-25 Big 12 race.

SG Dante Maddox Jr. - Toledo

Hometown: Chicago Heights, IL

6’ 2”, 195 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #54 overall; #11 SG

2023-24 Stats: 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists. FG%: 43.8, 3FG%: 40.2

After two seasons at Cal State Fullerton, Maddox was a two-year starter for a Rockets squad that won the MAC regular season title both years. In each of his seasons with Toledo, Maddox led the MAC in three-point shooting percentage (minimum 100 attempts), making over 45% in 2022-23 and over 40% this season, earning Second Team All-MAC honors. Maddox profiles into the true shooter role, but with elevated rim attacking, transition scoring, and foul creation. Maddox reportedly visited Fort Worth on April 1 and has announced a final eight programs vying for his commitment, all of which are college basketball heavyweights. He is sure to be an instant fan favorite and major impact to whichever program earns that commitment.

NEWS: Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. (@Dante21x) tells me he’s down to eight schools. Here are the programs he’s considering:



Louisville

Creighton

Oklahoma

Xavier

Illinois

Kansas

TCU

Michigan



He averaged 15.6PPG, 4.3RPG, 2.8APG and 1.4SPG this season. Was an All-MAC Second… pic.twitter.com/cP9Kcry8QU — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 1, 2024

PG Frankie Collins - Arizona State

Hometown: Coronado, NV

6’ 1”, 185 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #80 overall; #13 PG

2023-24 Stats: 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 steals. FG%: 42.6, 3FG%: 31

While focus on the two previous guards listed was on the offensive end, Collins is a guard with elite defensive metrics. A Pac 12 All-Defensive Team honoree this season, Collins ranks sixth overall nationally in steals per game; per barttorvik.com, adding Collins to the TCU 2024-25 roster improves the Frogs’ defensive efficiency by 4.5 points per 100 possessions, rocketing TCU up 17 spots overall in his projected rankings - about as big an impact as a single addition can make. Even at just 6’ 1”, he has massive hops and athleticism to meet you at the rim and put you on a poster (Frankie won this battle, but TCU won the war). However, away from the rim Colins has struggled to score, shooting just 30% from behind the arc and a brutal 58% from the free throw line for his career. In 2024, the Sun Devils had a rough season with a roster that was not as strong as its NCAA Tournament team from 2022-23 and Collins’ efficiency numbers took a dive as he shouldered more of the offensive burden. If allowed to be a rim attacking guard and defensive stopper, surrounded by shooters and size, Collins could again flourish in a bounce back campaign with his new squad. TCU has made the Top Six for Collins as he considers his options, including the possibility of returning to the Sun Devils

TCU conducted an in-home visit with Arizona State transfer guard Frankie Collins earlier today, he tells @On3sports.https://t.co/F10UzF6wWD pic.twitter.com/QvZOpVBIEK — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 28, 2024

Reported Contact

SG Brendan Wenzel - Wyoming

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

6’ 7”, 208 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #153 overall; #42 SG

2023-24 Stats: 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists. FG%: 40.5, 3FG%: 37.7

Wenzel has major size as a wing guard, in the mold of Micah Peavy, a plus-defender that protects possession, over 82% FT shooter, and over 37% shooting from long range. His transfer announcement indicated a desire to transfer to a program closer to his home near San Antonio, TX for his final collegiate season. While those recruiting rankings are below some of the other targets, Wenzel will raise the floor wherever he goes, with potential to be a key role player for a contending squad.

Wyoming transfer Brendan Wenzel has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:



SMU

TCU

Houston

Texas Tech

Texas A&M

UTEP

Clemson

Virgina Tech

St Mary’s

Minnesota

Penn State

Boston College

UAB

Longwood

McNeese State

VCU

New Mexico

UNLV

Utah State

LMU… pic.twitter.com/SleI4mP4nq — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 29, 2024

CG Terrence Edwards, Jr. - James Madison

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

6’ 6”, 190 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #40 overall; #4 CG

2023-24 Stats: 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists. FG%: 42.7, 3FG%: 34.3

UPDATE: Edwards has reportedly committed to Louisville.

The Sun Belt Player of the Year led the Dukes to a 32-win season, an SBC Championship, and a Round One NCAA Tournament win over 5-seed Wisconsin. He was also dominant in the season-opening win at Michigan State, dropping 24 points on the Spartans. You may be sensing a theme in these TCU targets: bucket-getting guards, and Edwards is one of the best in the country. He’s also a disruptive defender, blocking over a shot per game and taking over 2 steals per game for his career. He’s on every program’s wish list, so may be a battle to get him to For Worth, but TCU is making the push.

James Madison guard Terrence Edwards Jr. tells me he’s heard from these schools since hitting the portal:



Memphis

Arkansas

Creighton

Auburn

Tennessee

Xavier

TCU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

LSU

Wake Forest

Oregon



He averaged 17.2PPG, 4.4RPG and 3.4APG this season. pic.twitter.com/DGTa3xTWiU — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 27, 2024

CG DJ Davis - Butler

Hometown: Moreno Valley, CA

6’ 1”, 175 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #36 overall; #3 CG

2023-24 Stats: 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists. FG%: 42.9, 3FG%: 35.1

Lookie here, another bucket-getting guard on the Horned Frogs transfer shopping list. A First Team All Big West honoree in 2022-23 at UC Irvine before a standout season at Butler. With the Bulldogs he was not required to be the sole option as the team had talent around him, despite its disappointing record. This allowed Davis to flourish at the other parts of his game in 2023-24, vastly improving his rebound rate, assist rate, turnover rate, defensive metrics, shooting percentage. With four years of collegiate experience under his belt, Davis can still make another leap.

Butler transfer DJ Davis tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Arkansas

Cincinnati

ASU

Missouri

Nevada

Virginia

St. John's

TCU

UCF — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2024

SG Jordan Sears - UT Martin

Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL

5’ 11”, 185 lbs.

247Sports Transfer Rank: #34 overall; #6 SG

2023-24 Stats: 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists. FG%: 43.2, 3FG%: 43.2

What do we have here, another superb scoring guard that can fill up the stat sheet. While those stats have come at the OVC level, Sears led the conference in scoring en route to back-to-back First Team All-Conference honors with the Skyhawks. It’s been well proven that transfers up from these low and mid-majors into Power conferences and continue elite level play. Could Sears be the next Dalton Knecht-type superstar to make the leap? Let’s get him to Fort Worth and find out.

UT Martin transfer Jordan Sears has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells @On3sports:



Texas Tech

TCU

Providence

Cal

UCF

Georgia

LSU

Arizona state

Alabama

Indiana

Arkansas

University of Virginia

Texas A&M

Loyola Chicago

San Diego State https://t.co/46ckxLBM5L — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 23, 2024

Others Contacted

PG Tyran Cook - Virginia Military Institute

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

6’ 2”, 185 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #N/A overall; #N/A PG

2023-24 Stats: 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists. FG%: 41, 3FG%: 34

C Brandon Love - Texas State

Hometown: Houston, TX

6’ 9”, 208 lbs.

247Sports Transfer Rank: #N/A overall; #N/A C

2023-24 Stats: 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.4 blocks. FG%: 54.9

CG De’Shayne Montgomery - Mount St. Mary’s

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

6’ 4”, 190 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #N/A overall; #N/A CG

2023-24 Stats: 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, FG%: 53.8, 3FG%: 41.2

Former Frog Recruits

A pair of big men that TCU offered out of high school, but are in the portal after a rough start to their collegiate careers:

PF Gus Yalden - Wisconsin

Hometown: Appleton, WI

6’ 9”, 240 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #N/A overall; #N/A C

2023-24 Stats: Redshirt

C Dennis Evans - Louisville

Hometown: Riverside, CA

7’ 1”, 215 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #72 overall; #10 C

2023-24 Stats: 1.6 points, 09. rebounds, 0.0 assists, 0.7 blocks, FG%: 62.5

Former Frogs

TCU Basketball transfers seemingly all go on to become All-Conference, All-Americans, Players of the Year with deep March runs....maybe these former Horned Frogs should transfer back to the program and get that next level glow up here in Fort Worth.

SG PJ Haggerty - Tulsa

Hometown: Crosby, TX

6’ 3”, 195 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #23 overall; #4 SG

2023-24 Stats: 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, FG%: 49.3, 3FG%: 28.9%

C Eddie Lampkin - Colorado

6’ 11”, 265 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #103 overall; #16 C

2023-24 Stats: 10.6 points, 7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, FG%: 57.9

UPDATE: Lampkin has announced his commitment to Syracuse

PF JaKobe Coles - TCU

Hometown: Denton, TX

6’ 8”, 215 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #140 overall; #25 PF

2023-24 Stats: 10 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, FG%: 49, 3FG%: 42.2

SF Micah Peavy - TCU

Hometown: Cibolo, TX

6’ 8”, 215 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #37 overall; #6 SF

2023-24 Stats: 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, FG%: 45.8, 3FG%: 31

Lone Star Connection

Transfers often want to make their way closer to home to continue their collegiate careers; these are the Texas locals who may be looking to get to Fort Worth to be nearby hometown family and friends.

SF Rytis Petraitis - Air Force

Hometown: Arlington, TX

6’ 7”, 210 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #137 overall; #22 SF

2023-24 Stats: 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, FG%: 48.5, 3FG%: 34.9

C Lee Dort - Vanderbilt

Hometown: McKinney, TX

6’ 10”, 245lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #174 overall; #21 C

2023-24 Stats: N/A

PG Amaree Abram - Georgia Tech

Hometown: Port Arthur, TX

6’ 4”, 195 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #164 overall; #27 PG

2023-24 Stats: 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, FG%: 26.2, 3FG%: 20

PG Jayhlon Young - Memphis

Hometown: Dallas, TX

6’ 2”, 175 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: N/A overall

2023-24 Stats: 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, FG%: 43.4, 3FG%: 30.8

PF Alex Anamekwe - Texas

Hometown: McKinney, TX

6’ 5”, 200 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #219 overall; #37 PF

2023-24 Stats: N/A

PF KyeRon Lindsay - Texas Tech

Hometown: Denton, TX

6’ 8”, 205 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #184 overall; #32 PF

2023-24 Stats: 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.1 assists, FG%: 62.5

CG Chris Johnson - Texas

Hometown: Missouri City, TX

6’ 5”, 180 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #111 overall; #12 CG

2023-24 Stats: N/A

SF Colin Smith - Vanderbilt

Hometown: Dallas, TX

6’ 8”, 220 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #85 overall; #15 SF

2023-24 Stats: 7.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, FG%: 35.4; 3FG%: 27.3

PF Robert Jennings - Texas Tech

Hometown: DeSoto, TX

6’ 7”, 230 lbs

247Sports Transfer Rank: #149 overall; #26 PF

2023-24 Stats: 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, FG%: 52.7

The portal madness is just beginning and will continue throughout the offseason as every program across the country looks to rebuild rosters, rejuvenate fan bases, and pave a path on the road to the 2025 Final Four. The Frogs may earn commitments from multiple players on this initial list or none of them, but when the squad steps on the court this fall it is sure to look different than it does today and sure to be prepared for another March run.