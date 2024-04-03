Women’s Basketball: TCU forward Jade Clack enters transfer portal

TCU Women’s Basketball has lost another member of its prized 2023 recruiting to the transfer portal with freshman forward Jade Clack announcing via social media her intentions to depart TCU after one season.

Thank you TCU pic.twitter.com/ygHK4uEGIO — Jade Clack (@JadeClack6) April 2, 2024

The former four-star McDonald’s All-American from Austin joins fellow 2023 Top 100 prospect Victoria Flores in the transfer portal. Clack saw limited action during the 2023-24 season, participating in 13 games while only logging more than 10 minutes in four contests. She earned her first points of the season in a November win over UTEP and scored a season-high six points in a home loss to West Virginia.

TCU junior forward Bre’Yon White and junior guard Paige Bradley have also reportedly entered the transfer portal, though there has not been a formal social media announcement of those departures. The Horned Frogs still look to retain Sophomore forwards DaiJa Turner and Aaliyah Roberson.