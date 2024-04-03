Baseball: TCU drops midweek matchup at UT-Arlington

TCU baseball saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday evening, when the Horned Frogs fell 6-4 against UT-Arlington and suffered their first midweek loss of the 2024 season. TCU (20-8, 5-7 Big 12) will resume conference play at Cincinnati this weekend.

Left-hander Ben Hampton took the ball to start the game for the Horned Frogs. The former West Virginia transfer tossed two innings with one strikeout, one walk and one earned run allowed. Right-hander Andrew Mosiello struggled in relief and took the loss for TCU, conceding four earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in only one-third of a frame.

TCU pitchers combined to walk six batters in the loss on Tuesday. UT-Arlington took a 1-0 lead after an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, but the Horned Frogs answered when freshman Zach Wadas belted a solo home run in the top of the third inning for his first hit of the season. The Mavericks were undeterred, however, scoring four runs on three RBI singles and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning to jump ahead of TCU 5-1.

The Horned Frogs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning, where Kurtis Byrne crushed a two-run shot over the outfield fence and Anthony Silva laced an RBI single into left field to make the score 5-4. The Mavericks earned one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring on an RBI double to bring home a much needed insurance run. TCU was held scoreless over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings during the loss.