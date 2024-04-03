Women’s Basketball: TCU forward Bre’Yon White enters transfer portal

TCU women’s basketball has seen a trio of players depart from the program after the 2023-24 season concluded this past month. Among those players are junior forward Bre’Yon White, who has entered the transfer portal according to Chris Johnson of Tru Hoops Alliance. White spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs after transferring in from Oklahoma, where she played in 10 games over the course of her freshman season.

6’ forward Bre’Yon White of TCU enters the transfer portal. Has two years of eligibility remaining. DM for more info — Chris Johnson (@coachchrisTHA) March 26, 2024

White appeared in all 31 games during her sophomore season with the Horned Frogs, averaging 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-11 junior from Pearland, Texas played in just seven games and logged 33 minutes during the 2023-24 season. White is one of three TCU players who’ve reportedly entered the transfer portal, joining freshman guard Victoria Flores and freshman forward Jade Clack. Both players were four-star recruits.