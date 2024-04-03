Women’s Basketball: TCU guard/forward Sydney Harris enters transfer portal

TCU guard/forward Sydney Harris played in 16 of the team’s final 18 games of the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range. The sophomore wing player has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal, however, departing the women’s basketball program after one season in Fort Worth. Harris started her career at Central Michigan, where she was the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Freshman of the Year and Third-Team All-MAC.

TCU’s Sydney Harris has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.



She averaged 9.4 ppg this season as a sophomore. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 3, 2024

Harris is one of five TCU players who are currently in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1 wing player from Edwardsville, Illinois ranked fourth nationally at season’s end in 3-pointers per 40 minutes (4.4). Among the other TCU players in the portal are freshmen Victoria Flores and Jade Clack, who were both four-star prospects in the 2023 class. Also in the portal are junior forward and former Oklahoma transfer Bre’Yon White and junior guard Paige Bradley.