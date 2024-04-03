Women’s Basketball: TCU guard Paige Bradley enters transfer portal

The transfer portal impact continues for TCU Women’s Basketball as junior guard Paige Bradley has announced her intention to transfer from the program. Bradley missed the entire 2023-24 season with a foot injury, but was a contributor in her previous two seasons with the Horned Frogs, playing in 46 total games. During her sophomore campaign, Bradley played 18 minutes per game, averaging 4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from three-point range.

Bradley was a four-star recruit out of Dallas’ Bishop Lynch High School, ranked in the Top 75 overall in the Class of 2021. She is one of five Horned Frogs currently in the transfer portal, joining forwards Bre’Yon White & Jade Clack and guards Victoria Flores & Sydney Harris.