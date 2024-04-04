Men’s Basketball: TCU guard Darius Ford enters transfer portal

TCU men’s basketball lost one of its guards to the transfer portal on Thursday, with junior Darius Ford announcing his decision to leave the program after three years in Fort Worth. Ford appeared in 16 games over his three seasons as a Horned Frog, averaging 0.6 points and 0.3 rebounds during that time. The 5-foot-11 junior guard from Fort Worth, Texas played his high school basketball at Paul Laurence Dunbar YMLA, where he averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game and was an All-District 4-6A Honorable Mention as a senior.

Always be a Horned Frog pic.twitter.com/kkjvosj7qA — Darius Ford (@dariusf0rd) April 4, 2024

Ford is the third TCU men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following guard/forward Micah Peavy and forward JaKobe Coles. The Horned Frogs are set to lose a load of seniors including Emanuel Miller as well as Chuck O’Bannon Jr., Jameer Nelson Jr., Avery Anderson III, Trevian Tennyson and Xavier Cork.