Men’s Basketball: Jamie Dixon inks two-year extension through 2029-30

Horned Frogs’ head coach Jamie Dixon will remain in Fort Worth for the foreseeable future. Yesterday, it was reported that TCU and Dixon agreed on a contract extension through the 2029-30 season. Dixon had previously been locked in with his alma mater through 2028, thanks to an extension signed in 2022.

With the coaches’ carousel in full swing, TCU likely felt compelled to lock up their man for the decade. After Andy Enfield’s sudden departure from USC, Dixon has been linked to the job before former Arkansas Razorbacks’ coach, Eric Musselman, was offered the position.

Despite signing the extension, Dixon will be a hot commodity, and rightfully so. The Horned Frogs’ head skipper led TCU to a school record, third consecutive tournament appearance this past season. Prior to the 2024 iteration, Dixon led TCU to the round of 32 in each season. Unfortunately for Dixon and the Horned Frogs, Utah State was too much to handle in the first round as the Aggies defeated TCU 88-72.

Among his other accolades, Dixon is the second-winningest coach in school history, he ranks 27th amongst active head coaches in career wins and is responsible for 23 of TCU’s 38 top-25 victories.

Since arriving at his alma mater in 2016, Dixon has turned the program around. He led the Horned Frogs to an NIT Tournament championship in 2017, winning 24 games in the process. The next season, Dixon led TCU to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 20 years. From 2018-21, the Horned Frogs missed out on the postseason altogether before a triumphant return in 2022.

The former Pittsburg head coach has accumulated 270 wins as TCU’s lead man. He owns a 59.3 win percentage and will look to continue his winning ways as the Horned Frogs face a turbulent offseason. Despite the many departures, one thing stays the same, and that’ll be the head coach.