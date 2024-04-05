Update: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, Final 4

Everybody loves a Cinderella in March Madness and thanks to this season’s surprising Final Four participant NC State Wolfpack, we still have four entries remaining to fight for our Survivor crown and the Charlie Hustle tee-shirt prize (use code FROGSOWAR at checkout for 15% off!).

All four of the remaining entries have used Purdue, UConn, and Alabama in their journey to the Final Four, leaving each with the same only remaining final selection: NC State. The Wolfpack have outlasted their Carolina rivals going on an improbable streak to win five straight to take the ACC title as its only path to the Big Dance and winning another four to reach Glendale for the Final Four. If it can pull off two more victories, NC State will go down as one of the most improbable National Champions ever.

As each surviving entry has the same single remaining squad, we are going to resort to a series of prop selections to determine our Champion. This was the method to finding a winner in 2021 as two entries battled it out all the way to the National Championship game. The entry that picks the most props correctly will win. If multiple entries are tied after all props are settled, the tiebreakers will go into effect.

For the lucky survivors, it’s time for your Final Four picks. Fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your prop selections, ahead of the NC State-Purdue tip off at 5:09 PM Central on Saturday April 6. The Final Four is sure to be a battle, with the final champion having survived the most brutal single elimination tournament in all of sports