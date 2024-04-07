Men’s Basketball: UCF transfer forward CJ Walker commits to TCU

Former UCF forward CJ Walker announced his commitment to the TCU men’s basketball program in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. Walker has spent the last three seasons with the Golden Knights, appearing in 53 games with 34 starts over that span. The fifth-year senior from Sanford, Florida started his career at Oregon, where he played in 28 games with seven starts as a freshman before transferring to the Golden Knights.

Walker will use a sixth year of eligibility to continue his career at TCU, who will be losing multiple forwards including Second-Team All-Big 12 honoree Emanuel Miller as well as All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Micah Peavy and seventh-year senior Chuck O’Bannon Jr. Walker is a former four-star recruit who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall and averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season. Walker holds career shooting averages of 43.0 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3-point range.