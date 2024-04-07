Baseball: TCU swept in Big 12 road series at Cincinnati

TCU’s Big 12 woes continued over the weekend, with the Horned Frogs suffering another sweep in conference play, this time at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. It seemed that the Horned Frogs (20-11, 5-10 Big 12) were primed to turn a corner after sweeping Houston in Fort Worth this past weekend, but head coach Kirk Saarloos and his staff will go back to the drawing board when TCU plays a two-game home series with UTRGV this week.

Friday: Cincinnati 4, TCU 2

An RBI double from Chase Brunson brought Ryder Robinson home and gave the Horned Frogs a 1-0 lead over the Bearcats in the top of the fifth inning. TCU fell apart in the bottom of the sixth inning, where Cincinnati tallied four runs on a bases-loaded walk and a pair of run-scoring singles. A solo home run from Luke Boyers in the top of the ninth inning wasn’t enough for the Horned Frogs, who totaled eight hits and left nine runners on base.

SEE YA!



Luke Boyers gives the Frogs some life to lead off the ninth!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/FNUM4WBxjS — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 5, 2024

Left-hander Payton Tolle started on the mound, throwing five and two-thirds innings while striking out six batters and allowing four earned runs on three hits. Ben Abeldt and Zack Morris combined to hold the Bearcats scoreless in two and one-third innings of relief.

Saturday: Cincinnati 6, TCU 2

Cincinnati took firm control of the middle game, scoring two runs on a double in the bottom of the first inning before taking a 6-0 lead after plating four runs on an RBI single and a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Karson Bowen ripped a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning, but the Horned Frogs struggled to muster up much offense in the loss. TCU was held to three hits and left seven runners on base in the loss.

TCU gets on the board on a two-out double off the bat of Karson Bowen in the sixth.#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/J9Tr7g4Mdp — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 6, 2024

Right-hander Louis Rodriguez suffered his first loss of the season, conceding six earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in only three innings of work. Right-hander Mason Bixby shined in relief, tossing four and two-thirds innings while striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit. Left-hander Chase Hoover added one strikeout.

Sunday: Cincinnati 13, TCU 2

A solo homer from Chase Brunson in the top of the first inning was quickly erased after Cincinnati recorded three runs in the bottom of the first inning and five runs on a single, a sacrifice fly and three bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the second inning. An RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Bearcats a 9-1 lead. Cincinnati iced the win with two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Payton Tolle delivered an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning, but the Horned Frogs were unable to escape a run-rule defeat.

Left-hander Ben Hampton earned the start in place of Kole Klecker and struggled to deliver, allowing four runs in just one inning of work. Right-hander Zachary Cawyer walked three batters and gave up four runs without recording a single out. Right-hander Caedmon Parker threw four and one-third innings of relief, striking out four and walking two while allowing two earned runs.