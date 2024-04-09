2023-24 TCU Basketball Position Review: Wings

The Horned Frogs’ best position group this season was the wings. The group was by far the most consistent unit. The duo of Emanuel Miller and Micah Peavy started all 34 games this season for the Horned Frogs. The other forwards, Jakobe Coles and Chuck O’Bannon, each started multiple games as well.

Similar to the guards, every wing player transferred to TCU after beginning their collegiate career elsewhere. Additionally, none of the forwards will be back for next season. Miller and O’Bannon have each exhausted their eligibility. Peavy and Coles have decided to test their luck in the transfer portal.

Unlike the guards, each of the aforementioned players spent at least three seasons in Fort Worth. Miller will go down as one of the most accomplished players in Horned Frogs’ history. O’Bannon turned his career around in Fort Worth after arriving at USC as a highly touted recruit. Peavy improved every season to become a quality Division I starter and premier defender. Lastly, Coles worked his way up from an end-of-the-bench guy, to the leading scorer in TCU’s lone postseason contest.

Position Review: Wings

We’ll start with Miller who scored 1,282 points over his three-year career playing for the Horned Frogs. The Canadian forward transferred to TCU by way of Texas A&M. As soon as the former Aggie came to Fort Worth, he became a fan favorite due to his genuine personality, high motor, and overall grittiness.

This past season, Miller’s role shifted from glue guy to number one scoring option. While miscast as a first option, Miller still displayed elite consistency. He scored in double-digits in 31 of 34 games. Miller shot 48.6 percent from the floor, 38.3 percent from downtown, and 81.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Despite his impressive percentages, Miller attempted just 11.4 shots per game. However, Miller’s game isn’t predicated on high-volume. The Horned Frogs’ wing excels off the ball as a cutter and opportunistic scorer. He doesn’t offer much off-the-bounce scoring which pigeonholes Miller into a tertiary role. The senior forward is at his best when he’s attacking downhill or facing up his defender in the mid-post. Miller’s go-to move was a floater or mid-range shot on the wing.

On defense, Miller used his athleticism and strength to defend positions three through five. The Canadian forward recorded a combined 50 blocks and steals on the year. At 6-foot-7, one of Miller’s biggest strengths was his rebounding. He averaged 6.1 rebounds on the year and three games where he recorded 11-plus boards.

Miller’s progression was fun to watch as he went from third on the pecking order to first in a matter of three seasons. He was easily the best player on the roster and one of the few to perform consistently.

Emanuel Miller Grade: A

Much tougher to grade than Miller is Peavy. The Texas Tech transfer had his best season as a Horned Frog but lacked the same consistency offered. For instance, in Big 12 play, he had multiple, three-plus game streaks of scoring in single and double digits. In five games, from January 16 to 30, Peavy averaged 14.8 points and 5.8 boards per game. Fast forward a month, and from February 20 to March 6, Peavy averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 boards per contest.

Despite the inconsistency, Peavy averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and 3-pointers. After beginning college as a non-shooter, Peavy has turned into a moderate threat from the outside. The 6-foot-8 guard/forward shot 31.0 percent on 2.6 triples per game. Prior to this season, Peavy shot 16.7 percent from three as a sophomore and 26.7 percent as a junior.

Aside from his improved shooting, Peavy demonstrated an upgraded passing and ball-handling ability. In TCU’s win over Arizona State, Peavy recorded a triple-double, the third such instance in TCU basketball history. On the season, the fourth-year wing averaged 2.6 assists per game. Peavy’s offense is come and go as he doesn’t have a deep ball-handling bag nor enough confidence to let it rip from beyond the arc. What he does well is attack the rim and play in transition. Too often in the half court, Peavy would pump-fake, then drive into a secondary defender and kick it out—restarting the process.

Where the senior guard shines is on defense. A jumbo-sized guard, Peavy has the innate ability to slide his feet and stay square in front of virtually any matchup. Whether it be a shifty 6-foot guard or a bulkier 6-foot-9 forward, Peavy never seems to be outmatched. He doesn’t boast the highest steal numbers, but that’s likely because Peavy is more focused on staying in front of his opponent rather than gambling for steals. His high-end athleticism and lower-body strength allow him to cut off drives, jump passing lanes, and contest shots at the rim.

Peavy’s a fine player but it seems as if there’s plenty of unrealized potential. His shooting is questionable, but he’s a premier athlete with a high motor. If Peavy figures out his shot and adds some dribble moves—watch out.

Micah Peavy Grade: B

Perhaps the oddest storyline of any Horned Frog is that of O’Bannon. After starting in a majority of his appearances over the past three seasons, O’Bannon started in just three of 31 contests this past year. He averaged a TCU career-low 14.6 minutes per game. O’Bannon averaged just 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. In limited action, the seventh-year senior shot 42.0 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Watching O’Bannon fall out of the rotation was rather unexpected. He’s one of the better shooters on the roster and a versatile player. At 6-foot-7, O’Bannon is capable of defending three positions and working as a multi-dimensional threat on offense. To begin the season, O’Bannon played around 20 minutes for the majority of non-conference. However, his minutes took a hit once Big 12 play began. Then, during the Big 12 Tournament, Jamie Dixon reinserted O’Bannon into the starting lineup.

The former Trojan had a knack for making highlight plays. Although he wasn’t a high-volume scorer, O’Bannon would occasionally knock down a tough three or throw down an emphatic jam. What made O’Bannon a top-30 recruit shined through several times during the season.

Chuck O’Bannon Grade: C

Another player who made strides throughout his TCU career, Coles became a well-rounded scoring threat by his senior season. The former Butler Bulldog averaged 10.0 points while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from downtown. He’s not a dynamic athlete by any means, but Coles does a great job of using body control to score around the rim. The senior forward has a keen patience and a telling pump fake.

On offense is where Coles’ game stands out. Like Miller, Coles should’ve shot more. He’s a dangerous spot-up threat and a nifty scorer on the inside. Coles also operated well from the mid-range. He has the size to back down smaller forwards and the nimbleness to maneuver around big men. At 6-foot-8, Coles was consistently used a small-ball five. He performed well in this spot as he was flanked by premier athletes at the forward spots. As the five on offense, he typically had a mismatch which he was able to exploit.

Where Coles struggled was on defense. Unlike the previous three players, Coles didn’t fit any position on defense. He lacks the foot speed to defend most forwards and doesn’t have the size to defend centers one-on-one.

Why Coles isn’t graded higher is because of his midseason dry spell. Against inferior competition, Coles performed very well. He started the first 11 games of the season and looked like TCU’s best player against their lowly non-conference slate. From December 9 to January 27 Coles scored in the single digits. A calf injury hampered his ability, but he did turn it on during the second half of conference play. Coles got back in a rhythm and looked like the player he was at the beginning of the season.

Jakobe Coles Grade: B-

The forwards were the Horned Frogs’ best grouping. There’s no debate, Miller was the best player and Peavy was probably the best defender. Coles was the second-most refined offensive threat and O’Bannon was likely underused. Looking back on the season, TCU’s forwards propelled the lineup. Unfortunately for the future of the Frogs, none of these players will be back. Miller to the NBA, O’Bannon will likely get an opportunity to play professionally, and Coles and Peavy have gone portaling. The Horned Frogs will rely on redshirt freshman Isaiah Manning, incoming transfer CJ Walker, and perhaps some additional new faces.