Non-Rev Roundup: TCU equestrian earns No. 1 seed in NCEA Tournament

Equestrian

TCU Equestrian traveled to Waco, Texas for the Big 12 Equestrian Championship last weekend where they advanced to the championship meet before falling in a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State.

The Frogs first faced off against Baylor and won a thriller against their in-state rival by a score of 10-9. TCU took an early lead with a 4-1 win in Fences. Sydney Berube had the top score in the event from either side with an 85.33-point ride to win a point for the Frogs. Ashleigh Scully had the second-best ride of the event with an 84-point ride to earn a point for the Frogs. Ella Bostwick and Lily Goldstein picked up wins in the event with rides of 83.33 and 76 points, respectively.

TCU and Baylor tied in the next event, Reining, at 2-2 to give the Frogs a 6-3 lead halfway through the contest. Mattie Dukes and Shea Graham both were victorious over their Baylor counterparts thanks to rides of 69.33 and 73.17 points respectively. The Bears tied the scoring at 7-7 heading into the final event to a 4-1 win in Flat. Bostwick prevented the sweep, defeating her Baylor opponent with a solid 80-point ride in the event.

The Frogs earned a clutch 3-2 win in Horsemanship to secure the 10-9 win and advance to the championship meet. The Bears scored the first two points of the event before Graham and Giorgia Medows secured one point each with rides of 74.50 and 75.50 points respectively. Payton Boutelle then secured the winner with a 76-point ride to earn a point and send the Frogs to the next round.

The reigning Big 12 Champion Oklahoma State Cowgirls waited for the Frogs in the championship and unfortunately, TCU was unable to stop the repeat for OSU as the Frogs fell by a score of 10-9. The Frogs took an early lead with a 3-2 win in Reining. Jessica McAllister put the Frogs ahead with a strong 70.83-point ride to earn the first point of the meet for either side. Shea Graham and Giorgia Medows extended the lead to 3-0 with wins of their own thanks to rides of 71.50 and 71.33 points respectively before OSU won the last two matchups of the event.

Oklahoma State would storm back and take a 7-3 lead thanks to a 5-0 sweep of the Frogs in Fences. The Frogs responded very well with a 5-0 sweep of their own in Horsemanship to retake the lead going into the final event. McAllister, Medows, and Graham all earned their second wins of the day with rides of 74.83 points, 75.17 points, and 76.50 points respectively. Boutelle and Dukes completed the sweep, each picking up a win with very good rides of 76.17 points and 73.67 points respectively.

The Frogs were unable to close out the win in Flat as Oklahoma State won the event 3-1 to clinch the win in the meet. Scully had a great performance in the event, earning the only point of the event for the Frogs thanks to an 84.33-point ride.

TOAD TO OCALA



TCU is the top seed for the @NCEA_Equestrian National Championship!



The Horned Frogs will take on UC Davis in the first round on Thursday, April 18.#GoFrogs x #1Family1Mission pic.twitter.com/YdPYCx1d5y — TCU Equestrian (@TCUWEquestrian) April 2, 2024

The Frogs will next travel to Ocala, Florida for the NCEA National Championships at the World Equestrian Center taking place April 18-20. The Frogs are the No. 1 overall seed and will face off against the No. 8 seed in UC Davis in the first round.

Track and Field

TCU track and field recently competed at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and had a very successful week of competition. Gracie Morris started the Frogs off strong with a second-place finish in the women’s 1500-meter with a great time of 4:19.75. Johnson Lagat earned a podium finish in the men’s 1500-meter B final with a time of 3:51.90 landing him in third place.

Two Frogs finished in the top five of the men’s 800-meter with Lloyd Frilot taking third place thanks to a time of 1:49.20 and Ryan Martin finishing right behind Frilot in fourth with a time of 1:50.09. Martin, Dominic Byles, Giovouni Henry and Graydon Morris earned a second-place finish in the distance medley relay behind an outstanding time of 9:41.73. Jayden Douglas, Kashie Crockett, David Seete and Frilot earned a second-place finish of their own in the sprint medley relay thanks to a very strong time of 3:17.88.

Dreunna Washington earned silver in the long jump B finals with a solid leap of 6.07 meters. There were two Frogs in the top five of the javelin as Maria Bienvenu took third overall and second among collegiate athletes with a throw of 54.45 meters and Irene Jepkemboi took fifth overall and fourth among collegiate athletes with a throw of 54.16 meters. The women’s 4x800 team of Tabitha Kalunde Ngao, Rylan Engels, Gracie Morris and Jasmin Muhammad-Graham won the Texas Relays Championship thanks to a great time of 8:31.34.

The Frogs had another relay team with a podium finish in the women’s 4x100 team of Iyana Gray, Teanna Harlin, Mikayla Hayes and Breanna Harlin who finished in third place thanks to a very solid time of 43.96. Gray picked up an individual medal in the 100-meter with a time of 11.25 landing her in second-place overall. The women’s 4x400 team of Samarra Monrroy, Kelaiah Daniyan, Tia Williams and Amelliah Birdow earned the last podium finish of the competition for the Frogs with a second-place finish thanks to a time of 3:33.19.

checking in at No. 13 this week #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/dbe2w1dT08 — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) April 9, 2024

Frogs will compete in three different meets this coming weekend as the distance squad will be split between the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, while the rest of the team heads to Gainesville, Florida for the Tom Jones Invitational.

Men’s Golf

TCU men’s golf competed in The Goodwin tournament in San Francisco, California, and finished in 28th place out of a tough field of 31 teams with a team score of 41 over par. The Frogs were led by Toby Wilt who had a strong tournament, shooting 9 over par across three rounds, good to tie for 80th individually.

Wilt had a great final round, shooting a 1-under-par 69 to move up in the individual rankings and finish as TCU’s top golfer in the tournament. Finishing one stroke behind Wilt was both Andrew Petruzzelli and Jack Beauchamp at 10-over-par. Petruzzelli and Beauchamp both shot even par in the last round to finish in a tie for 92nd individually.

TCU's best round came in the final round as all five Horned Frogs had their lowest score of the tournament on Saturday.



https://t.co/GDL0IUNKXF#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/gqzkOxzOUK — TCU Men's Golf (@TCUMensGolf) March 31, 2024

The Frogs will next travel to Iowa City, Iowa for the Hawkeye Invitational taking place this Saturday and Sunday at Finkbine Golf Club.

Beach Volleyball

The Frogs traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the Death Volley Invitational recently where they went 1-3 against a very tough set of opponents. First, was a matchup with No. 1 ranked USC where the Frogs lost 5-0. The final score does not tell the whole story, however, as the pairs of Ana Vergara/Tara Patton, Morgan Williams/Olivia Clines and Hailey Hamlett/Anhelina Khmil all pushed their matchups to three sets and were close to earning points for the Frogs.

The Frogs faced off against another top ranked opponent in the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins in the afternoon and lost again by a score of 5-0. The competition did not get any easier on day two as the Frogs started off the day in a matchup against No. 3 ranked Stanford. The Frogs lost their third straight, this time by a score of 3-2. Hamlett and MacTavish got the Frogs on the board with a three set win against the top pair from Stanford by a final score of 14-21, 21-18, 16-14. Patton and Williams earned the second point of the day for the Frogs with a three set win of their own with a final score of 18-21, 21-19, 21-19.

The Frogs closed out the tournament with a nail biter against No. 6 ranked California where TCU pulled out a clutch 3-2 win to end the tournament on a high note. Cal took an early 1-0 lead before Clines and Keagan Polk tied the score with a three set win over their Cal opponents by a score of 18-21, 21-19, 15-13. Cal responded with another win, moving to a point away from clinching and putting the pressure on the top two pairs from TCU.

Hamlett and MacTavish came through with a straight sets 21-19, 21-12 win over the top pair from Cal, tying the score at 2-2. Vergara and Khmil then earned the clincher with a three set victory over the number two pair from Cal with a final score of 18-21, 21-17, 16-14.

The Frogs hosted the TCU Invitational this past weekend in Fort Worth and bounced back with a 4-0 weekend to win the tournament. First up was a matchup with Houston Christian where the Frogs had a clean 5-0 sweep. It was a dominant win from start to finish as the Frogs did not lose a set to HCU.

Polk and Clines put the Frogs up 1-0 before Patton and Williams extended the lead to 2-0. Khmil and Vergara clinched the win over the number two pair from HCU. The pairs of Hamlett/MacTavish and Anete Namike/Luana Araco both picked up wins over their HCU counterparts after the match was clinched by the Frogs.

The afternoon matchup was with No. 11 ranked Hawaii. The Frogs won their third straight with a 3-2 comeback win over the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to two very close wins that took three sets to decide. Patton and Williams got the Frogs on the board with a straight sets, 21-18, 21-18 win over the No. 3 pair from Hawaii. Hamlett and MacTavish tied the score at 2-2 with a comfortable straight sets win over the top pair from Hawaii by a score of 21-14, 21-19. Khmil and Vergara then clinched the win for the Frogs with a 21-14, 24-22 win in the number two position.

The first matchup on day two was a rematch with Hawaii where the Frogs picked up another win, this time by a score of 4-1. Hawaii again took an early 1-0 lead before the Frogs won the next four points to clinch the win. Polk and Clines were the first to earn a point for the Frogs thanks to a three-set win after losing the first set with a final score of 18-21, 21-19, 15-6.

Patton and Williams gave the Frogs their first lead with a 21-15, 24-22 straight sets win. Vergara and Khmil clinched the win for TCU with a 21-15, 21-19 straight sets win over the number two pair from Hawaii. Hamlett and MacTavish won their match after the win was clinched by a score of 21-14, 16-21, 15-9.

The Frogs closed out the weekend with a 3-2 win over the Texas Longhorns on Senior Day. Emma Glagau and Hallie Corinne Frist gave the Frogs an early lead with a convincing straight-sets win with a final score of 21-11, 21-10. The Longhorns won the next two points to take the lead before Patton and Williams tied it back up again with a 21-19, 21-16 win over their UT counterparts. Hamlett and MacTavish secured the clinching point over the top pair from UT in straight sets by a final score of 21-17, 21-14.

TCU will wrap up its regular season with a trip to San Luis Obispo, California for the Center of Effort Challenge where they will face off against Pepperdine and Long Beach State and have a rematch with USC.

Men’s Tennis

No. 2-ranked TCU Men’s Tennis had a great last week of action, picking up three wins over Big 12 opponents, all in dominant fashion. The Frogs first wrapped up a road trip with a matchup with No. 26 ranked Oklahoma State where TCU picked up a 4-0 shutout victory. The Frogs comfortably won the doubles point thanks to a win from Tomas Jirousek and Kaj Quirijins by a score of 6-1 and a win from Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted by a score of 6-2. Jirousek was the first to pick up a singles point as his opponent withdrew from the match in the second set. Julian Alonso put the Frogs a point away from clinching with a 6-2, 6-0 win in singles. Jack Pinnington won the clincher over the top singles player from OSU by a score of 6-2, 6-3.

The Frogs returned home to face off against BYU last Thursday and picked up another blowout victory by a score of 5-0. The Jirousek/Quirijins and Maxted/Chan doubles pairings again combined to clinch the doubles point for the Frogs with final scores of 6-3 and 6-2 respectively. Maxted put the Frogs up 2-0 with a straight sets singles win by a score of 6-2, 6-4. Pedro Vives put the Frogs a point away from a victory with a 6-2, 7-5 singles win over the number two player from BYU. Chan then clinched the win for the Frogs with a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets win over his BYU counterpart. Pinnington won his match after the win had been clinched in straight sets by a score of 6-4, 6-1.

The Frogs continued the shutout streak against Texas Tech in Fort Worth with a 4-0 sweep of the Red Raiders. The Frogs again won the doubles point behind a 7-5 win from Quirijins and Jirousek and a 6-3 win from Maxted and Chan. Alonso won the first singles match for either side with a 6-0, 6-2 straight sets win. Jirousek then put the Frogs up 3-0 with a straight sets win of his own with a final score of 6-2, 6-2. Vives clinched the Frog victory with a 6-4, 6-4 win over the number two singles player from Texas Tech.

The Frogs will wrap up their regular season with a matchup with No. 44 ranked SMU in Dallas this Thursday and Senior Day against No. 24 ranked UCF this Sunday in Fort Worth.

Women’s Tennis

TCU Women’s Tennis had three straight matchups against strong opponents recently and went a solid 2-1 during that stretch. First was a trip to Provo, Utah for a match against BYU where the Frogs lost a very close one by a score of 4-3.

BYU took a 1-0 lead clinching the doubles point behind wins from their top two pairs. BYU extended their lead to 2-0 with a win from their top singles player before Isabel Pascual got the Frogs on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 straight sets win. Destinee Martins tied the scoring at 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-3 win over the number two singles player from BYU. The Cougars responded by taking the lead with a straight sets singles win before Raquel Caballero Chica tied the score at 3-3 with a three set victory and a final score of 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. BYU would unfortunately win the clinching singles match in three sets.

TCU bounced back nicely with a 4-1 win over crosstown rival and No. 40 ranked SMU in Dallas last Thursday. The Frogs took the lead early thanks to a doubles win from Yu Chin-Tsai and Chiho Mushika by a score of 6-2 and a doubles win from Jade Otway and Pascual by a score of 6-3. SMU tied the score at 1-1 with singles win before Otway took the lead back for the Frogs with a 6-2, 6-1 win over the number two singles player from SMU. Pascual made it 3-1 Frogs with a straight sets win of her own with a final score of 6-3, 6-4. Rachel Caballero Chica then clinched the win for the Frogs with a 7-6, 6-2 win over her SMU counterpart.

The Frogs picked up another win over a rival last Saturday against Baylor in Fort Worth by a final score of 4-0. Wins from the Otway/Pascual and Tsai/Mushika pairs by scores of 6-2 and 6-4 respectively clinched the doubles point for the Frogs. Otway was also the first to win a singles match from either side as she took down her Baylor opponent in straight sets by a score of 6-2, 6-1. Caballero put the Frogs up 3-0 with a straight sets win and a final score of 6-4, 7-5. Martins won the clincher against the top singles player from Baylor with a 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 singles win.

The Frogs will wrap up the regular season this weekend with two big home matches against Texas and Oklahoma on Friday and Sunday respectively.