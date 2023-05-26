TCU News: Tom Hoge with the shot of the day

Pro Frogs

Redbirds slugger Luken Baker enjoying career year in Memphis | Action News 5 Memphis

The former Horned Frog slugger continues to swing a hot bat

Baker entered the week leading the International League in home runs, and top-5 in a number of other offensive categories. “It’s something that I’ve expected from myself my whole career and it’s finally coming to life.”

This LA Rams most impactful rookie plays on the defensive side of the ball | Ramblin' Fan

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson will be put in position to have a major impact in Los Angeles this season

The Rams' defense will be much different than that of last year, but this could be among the top defenses in the league this season thanks in part to the former Jim Thorpe award winner Tomlinson. Tre Tomlinson can use his aggressive style of play to his advantage, perhaps he could even be honored with the NFL Defensive Rookie of The Year.

Why Quentin Johnston is the missing piece for the Chargers offense | Game Haus

Is Quentin Johnston the key to open up the Chargers offense for a deep playoff run?

It is very exciting to see the Chargers add multiple deep-threat weapons this offseason with the additions of Johnston, as well as 4th-round pick Derius Davis

Tom Hoge holes out for eagle with slam dunk at Charles Schwab Challenge

Former TCU Golf great Tom Hoge is sitting in the top 10 of his home tournament in Fort Worth after Round 1

On Thursday, during the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hoge wasn’t watching, but instead making the shot of the day, part of an impressive closing stretch that put him near the top of the leaderboard. Hoge made birdie at his 15th hole of the day — he started on the back nine — and then went one better on the next hole, dropping a slam-dunk eagle on the par-4 seventh as he holed out from 154 yards.

Mike Miles Jr. would be a second-round steal at point guard | SB Nation

The TCU guard has NBA fans hoping he’ll fall into their laps late in the upcoming NBA Draft, including this thorough scouting report breakdown from Bright Side of the Suns.

Though he’s most familiar with running the show, Miles is elite off-ball, excelling in areas like spot ups, cuts, and off screen. He shot 26-61 (42.6%) on spot up threes (30-72 or 41.7% on all catch-and-shoot threes), helping him achieve 1.21 PPS (93rd percentile) in that area. While cuts and off-screens are much less frequent (less than 30 combined possessions), he’s at least 90th percentile in both, shooting 16-20 (80.0%) on twos. As the head of TCU’s hydra, Miles pushes pace but stays in control, only takes calculated risks. Will make your defense pay in transition – even after makes – if you don’t run back. He led TCU to 17.46 fast break points per game to lead the nation (closest behind was Cornell at 15.93).

Football

TCU Football: 2023 Horned Frogs Season Preview and Prediction - Athlon Sports

Preview season is here and Athlon has TCU in the preseason Top 25 with some cautious optimism headed into 2023